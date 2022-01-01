Benoît SIEGEL

SIDEM / Veolia (consultant)
- Ingénieur / Acheteur en instrumentation
2012 - maintenant
Sanofi (consultant)
- Ingénieur projet en instrumentation
2009 - 2012
EKIUM
- Leader instrumentation et contrôle commande
Bron2007 - maintenantRéalisation et Suivi des marchés de travaux chez Naphtachimie et Arkema , en instrumentation.
SOFRESID Enginneering
- Ingénieur en junior en apprentissage
2006 - 2007Collaborateur dans le service Instrumentation/Automatisme.
Suivi d'affaire pour les clients total et antargaz.
C'est à dire création de liste instruments, de schémas fonctionnels et modifications de nombreux documents d'instrumentations.