Benoît SIEGEL

PARIS

Mes compétences :
ATEX

Entreprises

  • SIDEM / Veolia (consultant) - Ingénieur / Acheteur en instrumentation

    2012 - maintenant

  • Sanofi (consultant) - Ingénieur projet en instrumentation

    2009 - 2012

  • EKIUM - Leader instrumentation et contrôle commande

    Bron 2007 - maintenant Réalisation et Suivi des marchés de travaux chez Naphtachimie et Arkema , en instrumentation.

  • SOFRESID Enginneering - Ingénieur en junior en apprentissage

    2006 - 2007 Collaborateur dans le service Instrumentation/Automatisme.
    Suivi d'affaire pour les clients total et antargaz.
    C'est à dire création de liste instruments, de schémas fonctionnels et modifications de nombreux documents d'instrumentations.

Formations

Réseau