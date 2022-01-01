Benoît SUFFRAN

Experienced Design and Validation Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the semiconductors industry.

He is comfortable with a variety of languages (including Verilog, VHDL,C/C++, TCL and Python) and design tools (such as Vivado, ISE, and Quartus).

Education featuring hardware design and prior work in software development allows him to be a valuable contributor in a wide range of group discussions.

Autonomous team member with first class interpersonal skills and thirst of learning, who make things progressing rapidely and safely.