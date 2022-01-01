Menu

Benoît SURSIN

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clermont-Ferrand dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Acticall - Conseiller Client EDF

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Lycée Professionnel Agricole Rochefort Montagne - Assistant d'éducation

    2014 - 2015

  • Compte personnel - Chanteur / Manager / Booker groupe Dustrigger

    2013 - maintenant

  • Lycée Professionnel Agricole Rochefort Montagne - Assistant d'éducation

    2012 - 2013

  • AG2C - Assistant commercial

    2012 - 2012 Organisation tournée commerciaux / Prospection appels sortants.

  • ACH - Commercial B to C

    2011 - 2011 Vente isolation thermique

  • GrDF /Gaz réseau Distribution France - Développeur raccordement gaz particulier / Alternance

    2009 - 2011

  • Carrefour Thiers - Vendeur Electroménager Photo Ciné Son /Alternance

    2007 - 2009

Formations

Réseau