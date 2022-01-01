Benoît SURSIN

-
Acticall
- Conseiller Client EDF
Paris
2015 - maintenant
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole Rochefort Montagne
- Assistant d'éducation
2014 - 2015
-
Compte personnel
- Chanteur / Manager / Booker groupe Dustrigger
2013 - maintenant
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole Rochefort Montagne
- Assistant d'éducation
2012 - 2013
-
AG2C
- Assistant commercial
2012 - 2012
Organisation tournée commerciaux / Prospection appels sortants.
-
ACH
- Commercial B to C
2011 - 2011
Vente isolation thermique
-
GrDF /Gaz réseau Distribution France
- Développeur raccordement gaz particulier / Alternance
2009 - 2011
-
Carrefour Thiers
- Vendeur Electroménager Photo Ciné Son /Alternance
2007 - 2009