Benoit TABUTIAUX

Bpifrance
- Responsable Sectoriel - Domaine Numérique (Direction de l'Expertise et des Programmes)
Maisons-Alfort2013 - 2016
Agence Nationale De La Recherche
- Chargé de Mission Scientifique / Project Officer
PARIS 122011 - 2013Project monitoring and selection process on the following calls:
- CONTINT (2008-2013): Content & Interactions
- JST-ANR STIC (2010): Japan and French Agency bilateral IT call
- G8 (2010): "G8 Members" transnational call
- Emergence: "High Valorisation Potential" Projects
- MDCA 2006 & MDCO 2007: Massive Data and Knowledge
Laboratoire d'Informatique de Grenoble
- Doctorant