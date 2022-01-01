Menu

Benoit TABUTIAUX

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Linkfluence - R&D Partnership Project Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Bpifrance - Responsable Sectoriel - Domaine Numérique (Direction de l'Expertise et des Programmes)

    Maisons-Alfort 2013 - 2016

  • Agence Nationale De La Recherche - Chargé de Mission Scientifique / Project Officer

    PARIS 12 2011 - 2013 Project monitoring and selection process on the following calls:
    - CONTINT (2008-2013): Content & Interactions
    - JST-ANR STIC (2010): Japan and French Agency bilateral IT call
    - G8 (2010): "G8 Members" transnational call
    - Emergence: "High Valorisation Potential" Projects
    - MDCA 2006 & MDCO 2007: Massive Data and Knowledge

  • Laboratoire d'Informatique de Grenoble - Doctorant

    2008 - 2014

  • As An Angel - Chef de Projet Développement

    2005 - 2010

Formations

