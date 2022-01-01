Benoît TANI

Embedded systems and real-time software architecture.

Effective knowledge in digital and analog electronics, design, simulation, and signal amplifying design.

Effective knowledge in radio-frequency communication systems and antennas.

Hands-on experience with bootloader systems, fieldbus protocol.

Hands-on experience on logic analyser, oscilloscope, vector network analyser, spectrum analyser.





Mes compétences :

Advanced design system

ADS Momentum

CST MicroWave studio

Instrumentation Electronique

Latex: Composition de documents professionnels

Cadence

Systèmes embarqués

ANSYS HFSS

C,C#

FPGA

ARM

micro-controleur

Conception

Ingénierie

LaTeX

Ansys

ADS

Electronique