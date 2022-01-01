Benoît TANI

Menu

En résumé

Embedded systems and real-time software architecture.
Effective knowledge in digital and analog electronics, design, simulation, and signal amplifying design.
Effective knowledge in radio-frequency communication systems and antennas.
Hands-on experience with bootloader systems, fieldbus protocol.
Hands-on experience on logic analyser, oscilloscope, vector network analyser, spectrum analyser.


Mes compétences :
Advanced design system
ADS Momentum
CST MicroWave studio
Instrumentation Electronique
Latex: Composition de documents professionnels
Cadence
Systèmes embarqués
ANSYS HFSS
C,C#
FPGA
ARM
micro-controleur
Conception
Ingénierie
LaTeX
Ansys
ADS
Electronique

Entreprises

  • Yris Technologie - Schneider Electric - Ingénieur R&D Hardware / Software

    2012 - maintenant Recherche et Développement sur les produits de la gamme STIBIL :Gestion du confort pour les bâtiments tertiaires.
    Hardware:
    Test, mesures, validation et conformité aux normes des circuits électronique de la gamme STIBIL:
    - Boitier de contrôle éclairage, climatisation, stores, réseau.
    - Télécommande Radio/Filaire
    - Capteur Multi-Fonctions: Luminosité, présence, radio, localisation.
    - Interrupteur radio programmable
    - etc.

    Software :
    Firmware pour systèmes embarqués temps réel: Asm et C.
    Réseau LonWorks: Neuron C ( FT3150-FT5000).
    IHM: C#.

    Codage, intégration et validation de firmware, protocole de communication (RS-485, Serial, etc.), protocole et IHM de rechargement réseau/radio, bootloader, etc.

  • IRCICA IEMN - Thèse de doctorat

    2009 - 2012 Conception, réalisation et caractérisation de circuits de base pour un émetteur/récepteur UWB à 140 GHz pour système à très faible consommation: LNA, MPA en technologie HEMT 70 nm et antenne planaire large bande sur substrat AsGa pour intégration MMIC.

    Advanced design system: paramétres S, stabilité( Facteur K, Delta, NDF), Harmonic balance,
    Load/source-Pull, etc. Layout Momentum, DRC, LVS, etc.
    Cadence, Spectre, Virtuoso.
    Simulations EM 3D: Antenne, circuits passifs (capacités, lignes cpw, slot-line), etc.

  • IRCICA IEMN - Ingénieur conception Hyper-fréquence

    2009 - 2009 Étude de conception d’un modulateur IQ à 60,77 et 140 GHz pour banc de mesure NPR.
    Étude générale sur les mélangeurs et les modulateurs IQ
    Design d’un mélangeur à non linéarité en technologie FET
    Design d’une cellule de Gilbert en technologie HBT

  • IRCICA - Ingénieur Antenniste Hyper-fréquence

    2008 - 2008 - Design d’un antenne patch à 868 MHz sur les logiciels Momentum (ADS) et CST Micro
    Wave.
    - Mesure et caractérisation des antennes sur analyseur vectoriel et en chambre anéchoïque.

  • EGD lille métropole - Développeur base de données

    2005 - 2005 Stage de fin d’études, EGD Lille Métropole, Lille.
    - Rédaction d’un manuel d’utilisation
    - Modification de la base de données, réponse aux demandes des utilisateurs
    - Cartographie
    - Maintenance informatique

  • Flandres appels - Télé conseiller

    2004 - 2004 Prise de commandes
    Traitement des réclamations

Formations

Réseau