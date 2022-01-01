Benoît TANI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Malakoff dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Embedded systems and real-time software architecture.
Effective knowledge in digital and analog electronics, design, simulation, and signal amplifying design.
Effective knowledge in radio-frequency communication systems and antennas.
Hands-on experience with bootloader systems, fieldbus protocol.
Hands-on experience on logic analyser, oscilloscope, vector network analyser, spectrum analyser.
Mes compétences :
Advanced design system
ADS Momentum
CST MicroWave studio
Instrumentation Electronique
Latex: Composition de documents professionnels
Cadence
Systèmes embarqués
ANSYS HFSS
C,C#
FPGA
ARM
micro-controleur
Conception
Ingénierie
LaTeX
Ansys
ADS
Electronique