Menu

Benoit THOURET

TOURS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Tours dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Directeur de Filiale France - Groupe Sandvik

Entreprises

  • Dormer Pramet - Directeur Général - France

    2014 - maintenant Merger de deux marques et filiales du même groupe

  • Pramet Tools - Managing Director - China

    2013 - 2014

  • Safety Cutting Tools - Managing Director - China

    2010 - 2013 Achieve the sales and profitability targets established by the PA President, i.e. :
    - Establish and secure commitment to current and long-term strategies, objectives and plans
    - Create an organization capable of fulfilling these commitments with clearly defined and understood responsibilities, authorities and accountability.
    - Analyze the external market environment; develop marketing plans and actions to fulfill the short and
    long-term objectives for customer service, profitability and market share development.
    Responsibilities also include:
    - Recruit, train and develop skilled staff according to the plan
    - Optimize profitability, productivity and cost efficiency of the business (ebit, profit and loss, A&S costs)
    - Adapt locally and implement PA sales strategy and objectives
    - Define and establish yearly business plans
    - Collect and consolidate market intelligence and knowledge
    - Prepare the sales budgets and the forecasts together with the PA business controller
    - Continuously develop new business opportunities from new customers
    - Communicate Sandvik vision

  • ADEN Services - Industrial Senior Manager

    2008 - 2009 Shanghai - China

  • GSM - Global Sourcing Management Ltd - Industrial Senior Manager

    2007 - 2008 Shanghai - China

  • Sandvik Coromant - Productivity Improvement Engineer

    2004 - 2007 Sandvik Coromant India

  • Sandvik Coromant - Ingénieur Technico Commercial

    1995 - 2004 Sandvik Coromant France

Formations

Réseau