Benoit THOURET

2014 - maintenantMerger de deux marques et filiales du même groupe
Pramet Tools
- Managing Director - China
2013 - 2014
Safety Cutting Tools
- Managing Director - China
2010 - 2013Achieve the sales and profitability targets established by the PA President, i.e. :
- Establish and secure commitment to current and long-term strategies, objectives and plans
- Create an organization capable of fulfilling these commitments with clearly defined and understood responsibilities, authorities and accountability.
- Analyze the external market environment; develop marketing plans and actions to fulfill the short and
long-term objectives for customer service, profitability and market share development.
Responsibilities also include:
- Recruit, train and develop skilled staff according to the plan
- Optimize profitability, productivity and cost efficiency of the business (ebit, profit and loss, A&S costs)
- Adapt locally and implement PA sales strategy and objectives
- Define and establish yearly business plans
- Collect and consolidate market intelligence and knowledge
- Prepare the sales budgets and the forecasts together with the PA business controller
- Continuously develop new business opportunities from new customers
- Communicate Sandvik vision
ADEN Services
- Industrial Senior Manager
2008 - 2009Shanghai - China
GSM - Global Sourcing Management Ltd
- Industrial Senior Manager