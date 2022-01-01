Benoit VAN DE VELDE - PRIVATELY 50* CONCIERGERIE PRIVÉE

PRIVATELY 50* EXCLUSIVE CONCIERGE SERVICES



THE EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE CONCIERGERIE, DEDICATED TO INDIVIDUALS AND CORPORATE CUSTOMERS, WISHING AN ART OF LIVING, WITH ELEGANCE AND AUTHENTICITY.



FORGET ABOUT THE DAILY FRENZY. RELY ON OUR SERVICES.



Privately 50* Conciergerie serves its members throughout the world. We handle their personal or business needs to save time and allow them to focus on what is essential to them.



Our services are distinguished by custom services and our areas of applications are :



GASTRONOMY AND HOSPITALITY

"A LA CARTE" TRAVELS

LEISURE , CULTURE AND EVENTS

WELFARE, ART OF LIVING.



We provide private conciergerie solutions to make every moment of your life as simple and clear as the idea that we have of happiness. An authentic Art of living, elegant and serene... away from the "razzle-dazzle", with these memorable moments that you will live in confidence



Our approach to personalized customer relationship naturally leads us to go further in our services to exceed your expectations. You can entrust us with your special requests and we will be delighted to respond.



PRIVATELY 50*... WHY IS "50" ?



In order to support our promise of custom services and the development of your personal projects, Privately 50* is therefore reserved only for 50 members, hence the name.



PRIVATELY 50 * CORPORATE IS DEDICATED TO B2B2C



PRIVATELY 50* ALSO DEVELOP PRIVATE CONCIERGERIE SOLUTIONS TO BUILD LOYALTY AND RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR PREMIUM COSTUMERS AND THUS INCREASE THE ATTRACTION TO YOUR BRAND.



DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US !



