Bensalah SEBTI

OULED DJELLAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Maîtrise de gestion d' entreprise

Entreprises

  • MECAPRO - Chef d'entreprise

    1981 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau