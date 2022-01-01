Benseghier YAAKOB

CURRICULUM VITAE
PERSONAL DETAILS:
First Name: Ben Seghier
Last Name: Yaakoub
Nationality: Algerian
address: Hai Al Istiklal ,
Ain Tallout
Tlemcen algeria
Marital Status: signal
Date of Birth: 11.07.1991
Age: 24
Telephone: 00(213) 794714846 / 00(213)
Email: email.yaakob@ymail.com
EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS:
2007/2008
July 10 Baccalaureate on Experimental science at Setif, ain Oulman, abd elkader bounwiwa college
2013/2014
Jun 26 licence degree (BAC+3) at automation (automatique in French language), Electrical and Electronic Engineering Division, Faculty of Engineering, university of abou bakr belkaid
My licence End memory study was about automotive suspension and automatic system
WORK EXPERIENCE:
2014/2015
September 2014 started working for one-year contract as a secondary school teacher
Teaching informatics technology (Windows, Word, Excel, Web),
and teaching also civil engineering (AutoCAD), topology and civil management.
SKILLS:
IT Skills: C++ beginner, AutoCAD, MathLab, self PLC training
Windows, MS Office (Excel, Word, Power Point) Internet
Languages: French - Intermediate,
English - Good.
Arabic - Good
Sporting Interests: Swimming, Football (soccer), muscular building
Hobbies: Reading, playing chess, swimming, Football (soccer)
Interest: Learning SCADA, PLC,DCS and other programming language C++, Python, etc.
