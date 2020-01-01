Menu

Bernard HERNANDEZ

Ermenonville

En résumé

De formation agronomique et technique à la base. J'ai débuté ma carrière par un passage à l'INRA de Châteauroux au service des analyses de terres ,
Je suis entré par la suite en tant que TECHNICO-COMMERCIAL chez ROULIER.
En 1988 je suis rentrée en tant qu'inspecteur commercial puis comme chef de secteur et développeur au sein du groupe allemand ECKEL possesseur de nombreuses marque connues présente en GD, CHR ,et collectivité dont la marque de jus de fruit REA. puis ensuite chez MARIE-BRIZARD jusqu'en 2002 dans les mêmes fonctions, négociation régionale et nationale.
en 2004 j'ai rejoins le groupe CASINO jusqu'en 2007.
Depuis 2007 j'ai rejoins le groupe SUEZ-ENVIRONNEMENT au sein de la société TERRALYS

agricultural and technical training, I started my career as a technician within INRA (National Institute for Agricultural Research) in the city of Châteauroux at the soil analysis service.
Later in the same functions in the Roullier Group, Ciba-Geigy, and Rhone-Poulenc Agrochimie.
Finally in the German group ELCKEL in 1988 (specialist in food-processing industry) as area manager, responsible for central region, after a brief stint in the CASINO group, I joined the group Suez-Environment in 2007, and the company TERRALYS.


Mes compétences :
Phytosanitaire
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing relationnel
Agronomie
Openoffice
Marketing direct
Adobe Photoshop
Traduction anglais français
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Aisance relationelle
Communication orale
Rédaction
Esprit d'initiative
Autonomie professionnelle
Merchandising
Négociation achats
Négociation contrats
Négociation commerciale

Entreprises

  • Terralys Suez Environnement - Technicien supérieur

    Ermenonville 2007 - maintenant Mise en place et développement de toute une gamme de produits organiques, au sein des réseaux GAMM-VERT , POINT-VERT , MAGASIN-VERT , JARDILAND, mais également dans le secteur agricole auprès de groupements d'achats, coopératives, et négociants mais aussi des ETA. Organise des réunions techniques et d'informations auprès des agriculteurs sur la réglementation en matière d'épandage organique en zone vulnérable (ZES et ZAC directives nitrate et phosphore en Bretagne Pays de Loire) ; en relation avec les autorités locales, et les élus etc.

    trade negotiations and agricultural monitoring, technical staff training including trading partners where we are referenced. Marketing of a wide range of organic products with technical advice and agronomic.
    Demonstrator in garden stores, hardware store. Demonstrator of trade networks in gardening and DIY including brands GAMM-VERT, POINT-VERT, MAGASIN-VERT, GALEC, CARREFOUR, CORA, CASINO group COFAQ group, and so on.

Formations

Réseau