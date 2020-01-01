Bernard HERNANDEZ

De formation agronomique et technique à la base. J'ai débuté ma carrière par un passage à l'INRA de Châteauroux au service des analyses de terres ,
Je suis entré par la suite en tant que TECHNICO-COMMERCIAL chez ROULIER.
En 1988 je suis rentrée en tant qu'inspecteur commercial puis comme chef de secteur et développeur au sein du groupe allemand ECKEL possesseur de nombreuses marque connues présente en GD, CHR ,et collectivité dont la marque de jus de fruit REA. puis ensuite chez MARIE-BRIZARD jusqu'en 2002 dans les mêmes fonctions, négociation régionale et nationale.
en 2004 j'ai rejoins le groupe CASINO jusqu'en 2007.
Depuis 2007 j'ai rejoins le groupe SUEZ-ENVIRONNEMENT au sein de la société TERRALYS
agricultural and technical training, I started my career as a technician within INRA (National Institute for Agricultural Research) in the city of Châteauroux at the soil analysis service.
Later in the same functions in the Roullier Group, Ciba-Geigy, and Rhone-Poulenc Agrochimie.
Finally in the German group ELCKEL in 1988 (specialist in food-processing industry) as area manager, responsible for central region, after a brief stint in the CASINO group, I joined the group Suez-Environment in 2007, and the company TERRALYS.
Mes compétences :
Phytosanitaire
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing relationnel
Agronomie
Openoffice
Marketing direct
Adobe Photoshop
Traduction anglais français
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Aisance relationelle
Communication orale
Rédaction
Esprit d'initiative
Autonomie professionnelle
Merchandising
Négociation achats
Négociation contrats
Négociation commerciale