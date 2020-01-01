Bernard HERNANDEZ

De formation agronomique et technique à la base. J'ai débuté ma carrière par un passage à l'INRA de Châteauroux au service des analyses de terres ,

Je suis entré par la suite en tant que TECHNICO-COMMERCIAL chez ROULIER.

En 1988 je suis rentrée en tant qu'inspecteur commercial puis comme chef de secteur et développeur au sein du groupe allemand ECKEL possesseur de nombreuses marque connues présente en GD, CHR ,et collectivité dont la marque de jus de fruit REA. puis ensuite chez MARIE-BRIZARD jusqu'en 2002 dans les mêmes fonctions, négociation régionale et nationale.

en 2004 j'ai rejoins le groupe CASINO jusqu'en 2007.

Depuis 2007 j'ai rejoins le groupe SUEZ-ENVIRONNEMENT au sein de la société TERRALYS



Mes compétences :

Phytosanitaire

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing relationnel

Agronomie

Openoffice

Marketing direct

Adobe Photoshop

Traduction anglais français

Microsoft Office

Microsoft PowerPoint

Aisance relationelle

Communication orale

Rédaction

Esprit d'initiative

Autonomie professionnelle

Merchandising

Négociation achats

Négociation contrats

Négociation commerciale