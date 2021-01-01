Retail
Bertrand DEVAY
Bertrand DEVAY
ÉPINAY-SOUS-SÉNART
ITM A I
- Responsable comptabilité clients
1993 - maintenant
Lycée Technique Privé Notre-Dame
Flers De L'Orne
1983 - 1989
BAC G 2 BTS Comptabilité Gestion
Carmen GIANNUCCI
Cécile GANDOY
Etienne DE SALINS
Laurent LESTIENNE
Sylvain PIECHOWIAK
Veronique POULIQUEN