Bertrand GUERARD

Johnson & Johnson
- EVM Specialist (Consultant)
New Brunswick
2015 - 2015
PROPRISM - Project Planning & Risk Management
- Founder / Managing Director
2015 - maintenant
www.proprism.com
DEME
- Tender and Execution Project Control Manager (Consultant)
2014 - 2014
On the Novy Port Project (Russia) which is the construction of an Artic Loading Terminal for oil export and reporting to the Project Manager
Delivering of the project EPC schedule (integration of the sub-contractor)
Implementation and Management of Notification and Payment Milestones
Critical Path Analysis, What-If analysis and Mitigation plans implementation
Development and implementation of the project follow-up from Belgium
Improvement of the project performance with the Project Dashboard and look ahead schedule
Managed to achieve the assignment with the project execution on time and the client satisfaction
Jan de Nul
- Tender Planning Manager (Consultant)
2014 - 2015
On the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link project (Denmark) which is an immersed tunnel in the Baltic Sea hence providing a direct link to by railway and highway between Hamburg to Copenhagen. The fixed linked under the Fehmernbelt will be one of the world’s longest car drives through a tunnel. Reporting to the Project Director
Project size: 8-10 billions €
In charged of the time planning and management for the 3 main contracts which are the Tunnel Dredging and Reclamation and the construction of the Tunnel North and South with Immersia [consortium Jan De Nul, Besix and Fcc] during the tender stages.
- Development of the project EPC schedules for the different contracts
- Interface Milestones Management with others contracts and owner
- Resources Loading & Optimization (Labour, Equipment, Materials)
- Optimization and visualization of the linear activities with the Time Location Diagram (TILOS)
- Critical Paths Analysis
- Schedule Risk Analysis & What-If Analysis with mitigation plans implementation
- Cost Loading and definition of the Payment Milestones to identified to time-phased budget and cash flow
- Link with the BIM Model to develop the 4D Planning
- What-if Analysis for cost savings
Managed to stay in the tender process by delivering high quality and expanding the responsibilities during the assignment
Genzyme
- Project Control Consulant
Saint-Germain-en-Laye
2013 - 2014
Within the engineering department in charge of the implementation of a major scope change in an on-going project due to a new product to be produced impacting the construction to the clinical run. Reporting to the Project Manager
-In charge of creating an integrated project schedule, Resources Loading & Optimization
-Optimization of the project duration with the Critical Path Analysis
-Schedule Risk Analysis & What-If Analysis with mitigation plans implementation
-Improvement of the communication with the implementation of Project Dashboard and KPI’s
-Early warning and time contingency follow-up
Managed a global handover to a Junior Planning Engineer
Primaned
- Business Development Manager
2013 - 2015
Asymptote Management de Projet
- Adjoint Agence Ile de France
2008 - 2013
Descriptif :
Participation au développement des activités et du chiffre d'affaire de l'agence
Suivi technique des consultants en mission
Audit et Conseil auprès des clients
Réalisation/Gestion de missions au Forfait
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (Groupe GSK)
- Responsable Planification et Gestion des Ressources
2007 - 2013
Site Wavre (Belgique), poste de Schedules and Resources Controls Manager dans l'équipe de contrôle de projet au niveau "Global Technical Services".
Descriptif :
Elaboration des méthodologies et procédures de planification.
Création d'outils pour l'aide à la planification des activités liées aux phase de test, de qualification et de validation.
Définition et mise en place d'un outils (Portfolio Project Management) de gestion des ressources à travers un portefeuille de projets.
Développement, maintient et contrôle de l'utilisation des outils de gestion de projet
Support des chefs de projet et autres planificateurs pour la création, la mise en place, le contrôle et l'analyse des plannings
Analyse de la gestion des ressources à travers les différents projets, mise en évidence de conflits dans les affectations.
Analyses des risques sur les plannings via Simulation de Monté-Carlo pour joindre au dossier budgétaire
Validation du plan de charge et du budget associé pour les projets en phases initial afin de consolider le dossier budgétaire
RAFFINERIE TOTAL : Site de La Mède
- Gestion des Travaux Supplémentaires pendant Arrêt
2006 - 2006
Descriptif:
Gestion des Demandes de Prestations Supplémentaires (DPS)
Vérification et validation techniques des demandes
Préparation des tableaux de suivi par Unité et corps d'état
Suivi et analyse des engagements, évaluation du Coût Final Probable (CFP)
Vérification des imputations, circuit de validation des demandes
Reporting sur l'avancement des DPS : graphiques de suivi par entreprise pilote, unité, secteur
SGN (Groupe AREVA)
- Ingénieur Planning Multiprojets
2006 - 2007
Intervention sur diverses affaires intégrant plusieurs corps de métiers tels que : Génie Civil, tuyauterie, mécanique, élec, contrôle commande, programmation, sûreté, essais...
Descriptif :
- Planification :
Planification des différentes phases des projets : faisabilité, APS, APD, DCE/AMT, Réalisation, Essais
Réalisation de plannings ressourcés et gestion des équipes
Définition et analyse du chemin critique et mise en place de jalons de contôle
Réalisation des plans de charge des équipes projets par métiers et/ou individuels
Optimisation des plannings travaux et coordination avec AREVA NC
Consolidation et suivi des plannings fournisseurs
- Contrôle du déroulement des projets :
Définition et mise en place des méthodes d'avancement
Définition et mise en place des indicateurs
Définition et création des Tableaux de Bord Projets intégrant avancements physique et financier planifiés/réels, budget initial/en vigueur, gestion des délais et commentaires associés...
Suivi et relance pour mise à jour des avancements
Assistance au contrôle des dépenses d'heures engineering
- Complément :
Participation à la formation de nouveaux planificateurs : réalisation de plannings ressourcés et mise en place de l'avancement physique et du rapport d'avancement
Participation au groupe de travail sur la mise en place d'indicateurs pour le suivi des contrats
Asymptote Gestion de Projet
- Consultant Gestion de Projet
2006 - 2013
Bayer HealthCare
- Ingénieur Projet (Consultant)
Lyon
2004 - 2005
Projets concernés :
Vitamins Workshops Upgrade / Process Washing Station / Bins Storage
Descriptif:
Participation au Site Master Plan
Elaboration des plans d'implantations
Rédaction des spécifications techniques et fonctionnelles et appels d'offres suivant BPF (GMP)
Choix et consultations des fournisseurs
Dépouillement des appels d'offres et analyses techniques
Planification
Suivi des fournisseurs
Suivi de la construction
Participation aux FAT, SAT, QI et QO
Coordination des opérations techniques et management des intéractions entre les différents lots
SEGIME (Groupe Altran)
- Ingénieur Projet
2004 - 2005
Consultant chez BAYER Santé Familiale (Anciennement Laoratoires Roche Nicholas) (74) : Industrie Pharmaceutique. Poste de Project Engineer / Assistant Chef de Projet au service Ingénierie et Travaux Neufs.