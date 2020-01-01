Bertrand GUERARD

A results driven, self-motivated and confident project control manager with a proven ability to develop and strengthen planning and project control functions in order to optimize and develop efficiency. Used to work under pressure, I am perseverant and have developed an excellent communication skills to be able to establish sustainable and profitable relationships within the project team, management and stakeholders.



Mes compétences :

Analyse des risques

EPC

EVA

EVM

Gestion de projet

Microsoft Project

MS Project

Planification

Primavera P3

TILOS

Primavera Risk Analysis

Primavera P6