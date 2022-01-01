Bilel SKHIRI

-
Maxtrade International
- Internal Sales Administrator
Administratif | Tunisie
2021 - maintenant
-
Assist Digital
- Customer Care Specialist (UK/USA)
Communication | Tunisie
2021 - 2021
- Providing everyday client support by responding to inquiries by
phone and/or digital channels (emails, chat) in English & French
languages
- Managing and resolving customer complaints (reservation,
cancellation, modification, refund, relocation ...)
- Documenting all information according to standard operating
procedures
- Maintaining and improving performance by adhering to standards
and guidelines
- Updating job knowledge by studying new service descriptions;
participating in educational opportunities
-
Novallia Maghreb
- Administrative Assistant
Administratif | Tunisie
2018 - 2020
- Translation of different documents from… to… and vice versa (English, French, Arabic).
- Cutting up French texts (Code, Decree, decision…) from its original source (Pdf, Word, Html…) and inserting it into Excel files after correcting the arising mistakes.
- Filling up the Data-Base with the excel files and other informations.
- Management of mailing (editing, replying..)
-
Studi International
- Technical-commercial
La soukra - Ariana
2017 - 2017
- Preparation of expressions of interest (Prospections) relating to international projects.
- Preparation of offers related to international projects (Sorting and updating the CVs of the engineers / project managers / coordinators ... / preparation of projects references ...).
- Translation of the different documents (English, French, Arabic)
- Process information (collect, classify and update).
- Design a dashboard.
- Realize the administrative management of the mail.
- Helpline.
-
ETAI TUNISIE
- Database Administrator
Tunis
2013 - 2017
- Translation of various documents from English into French and vice-versa.
- Redaction & preparation of English articles.
- Phoning & answering customers received phones from all over the world (China, Australia, USA, England, Canada, Germany, Russia…) guaranteeing their satisfaction.
- Checking & converting various received multi-lingual documents (English, French, Russian, Deutsh, Turkish, Chinese…) then inserting it into Excel files after correcting the arising mistakes.
- Inserting the Excel files into the company software system before sending it to the clients
- Editing Conformity reports of the documents on the related softwares
- Mailing, files creation & publication
-
Overprint France
- Human resources assistant
ANTIBES
2013 - 2013
- Preparation of the employees contracts
- Following up the employees attendance pointing
- Preparation of employees badges
- Preparation of the order books related to good customs control
- Hotline continuing in Arabic, French & English
-
MCT-CRO
- International Administrative & Financial assistant (Office Manager)
2012 - 2013
- Management of fees and expenses of the company employees at Tunisia and at other subsidiary countries of MCT (Lebanon, UAE, Egypt, Dubai, Morocco)
- Management of bills and expenses of MCT with a produced trace file
- Managements of the timesheets of MCT employees at Tunisia and at other subsidiary countries of MCT
- Managing the preparation and submission of the sponsors monthly bills
- Management of monthly cost analysis of the company and the employees via a specific file
- Management of uploading/downloading any type of document (administrative, financial & accounting, legal, ...) to/from the MCT Box Server
- Management of negotiating the services fees provided by MCT suppliers
- Management of controlling the company budget
- Management of the customers hospitality in MCT
- Order Management / Banquet from suppliers, couriers ...
- Hotline continuing in English / French / Arabic
- Organizing the movement /travels of the company employees at national and international
- Management and resolution of any technical problems arising in the subsidiary MCT Tunisia.
- Management of all type of suppliers (Tunisie Telecom, Topnet, Orange, Tunisiana, Freight, Employment Service maid ...) and invoices tracking (payment of invoices)
- Organisation / Filing folders candidates
- Managing the first candidates interviews in the recruitment process and selecting them through the assessment of their levels in English
- Tracking the employees leave / sickness via a produced file
- Working with the accountant on monitoring the checks, the status of the fund money and the invoices tracking
- Working with the legal representative of the company in the contracts of employees, contracts of the office renting (following up the rent of office payment, the bail ...), various administrative documents of the company (The order book, the commercial register of the company, the certificate of exemption ...)
- General and specialized translation (translation of documents related to the project team)
- Assisting the country manager and the MCT team in all their needs
- Planning professional meetings
- Organization of the hospitality of foreign sponsors in the airport and the management of their accommodation (hotels reservation)
-
TREGI TUNISIA Company
- Tele-Operator
2012 - 2012
- Updating the English language profile for the marketing of cosmetic products to Anglophonic customers (U.S.A, Australia, Canada, England ...).
- Telemarketing/Selling cosmetic products to Anglophonic / Francophonic customers from all over the world.
-
SIMOP
- Administrative assistant
Saint Mère Eglise
2011 - 2011
- Administrative and organization of meetings
- Taking appointments for the company customers
- Work on the basis of monitoring data
- Attending professional & promotional meetings within Tunisian and foreign companies
- Preparation of maintenance contracts
- Following up the payment of the maintenance bills for the contracted companies with SIMOP
- Hotline continuing in English / French / Arabic
-
Carrefour
- Input Agent
Massy
2010 - 2011
- Assistant Accountant
- Invoices verification
- Working on the software and invoice management fees
-
Arabe Banque De Tunis (ATB)
- Assistant (University graduation Training)
2010 - 2010
- Management of bidding records for the Tunisian and foreign companies.