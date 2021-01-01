-
PEDERSEN & PARTNERS
- Consultant & External Contractor
2015 - 2017
Global executive search firm
* Manage client relationships, negotiate contracts, engage in business development, and project
management including financial monitoring of projects
* Successfully completed senior recruitment assignments in: finance, consulting, legal, industrial
manufacturing, engineering and non-governmental organizations
-
libre professionnel
- Consultant
2014 - maintenant
Streamlining Talent Management processes for a major credit insurance company using an excel based tool, projected to save at least 160 person hours.
Providing statistical analyses of performance and potential correlated to specific events.
Custom Learning & Development project management for tracking specific performance outcomes.
Performing retained executive search with a focus on growth markets (Africa, Eastern Europe, South America) in professional services, non-profit (NGO) and governmental sectors, exclusively with Pedersen & Partners.
Advising on internal communications tools (intranet, ergonomics), improving external press packages and prioritization of social content, in addition to corrections as a native English speaker.
-
REF Roma Education Fund
- Board Member
2014 - 2019
Bénévole - membre du Conseil
The Roma Education Fund (REF) mission and ultimate goal is to close the gap in educational outcomes between Roma and non-Roma. In order to achieve this goal, the organization supports policies and programs which ensure quality education for Roma, including the desegregation of education systems.REF runs five major programs:
1. Project Support Program which finances projects and programs.
2. REF Scholarship Program which is the largest tertiary scholarship program for Roma students.
3. Policy Development and Capacity Building Program which supports activities that help create a framework for dialogue with governments and civil society on education reform and Roma inclusion.
4. Communication and Cross Country Learning Program which includes activities to promote the exchange of knowledge on education reforms and Roma inclusion.
5. Reimbursable Grant Program to help Roma NGOs and local governments access EU funds for the purpose of Roma education.
My role as a board member:
• Contributing toward maintenance and improvement of governance
• Ensuring alignment of strategic planning with mission via a results-based management with respect to donor expectations (e.g. World Bank, OSF, SIDA, SDC) and community needs
• Approving grant applications; and intervening in crisis management situations during management transitions, which includes identifying consultants, negotiating their contracts and monitoring their activities in preparation for major growth in the next three to five year cycle
• Representing REF at meetings with the European Commission (DG Justice), at media events, and in board memberships within local entities
• Chair of of REF Romania and chair of REF Slovakia boards
http://www.romaeducationfund.hu/
-
Roma Education Support Trust
- Board Member
2013 - 2019
Bénévole. Membre du conseil d'administration et fondateur.
The Roma Education Support Trust’s mission is to promote the well-being of Roma communities in the UK and other EU countries in a common effort to:
• advance education for Roma children/young people
• improve the opportunities available to Roma adults to advance their education
• foster means of cooperation between mainstream schools and other education providers in different counties
We are also a proud winner of the European Roma Spirit Award 2016
My involvement has been to:
• Help create links and relationships between different experts and bodies of knowledge in relevant fields that can contribute toward the successful achievement of the mission
• Ensure that Roma interests remain those first concerned
• Contribute towards strategic planning, fundraising efforts and governance
• Striving for a change that can have an impact on a systemic level with respect to educational outcomes not just for Roma students but for all of society.
http://romaeducationsupporttrust.weebly.com/
-
Allianz
- RH Program Manager
Puteaux
2010 - 2014
Pris en charge la conduite des projets initiés par la DRH France : organisation, planification, chiffrage, pilotage via tableaux de bord et indicateurs, déploiement, conduite du changgement…
l’interlocuteur prioritaire pour la France des projets RH initiés par le Groupe
Participe aux opérations de communication interne, en lien avec le service concerné, liées aux projets dont il a la responsabilité du pilotage
Coordonne, facilite et suit la mise en œuvre des projets de transformation RH axé sur l’amélioration de la culture de la performance, l’engagement des collaborateurs et l’efficacité des ressources humaines en tant que membre de l’équipe de direction RH tout en la réduisant les effectifs de 10% dans une entreprise très syndiquée, franco-française, fortement réglementée et anciennement étatique.
Simplifie les exigences de reporting et développe des outils de communication pour le partage des résultats des projets
Responsable de la mise en œuvre de la méthodologie et l’outil propriétaire du group pour la planification stratégique de main-d’œuvre
Participe au group de travail RH s’occupant du paysage informatique, gouvernance et qualité des données et efficacité RH globales
Crée un tableau de bord avec indicateurs avancés, anticipant les mouvements dans la force de travail
En cours d’obtenir certification interne Allianz Talent Management
-
KPMG Global
- Project Manager, Global Tax HR
2010 - 2010
* Prepared change management foundation of nine Global Tax service lines, supporting their revenue
growth, executed talent management strategy and supported global standards in learning & development
through the roll-out of KPMG Tax Business School in Latin America
-
KPMG
- International Tax Human Resources Project Manage
Courbevoie
2010 - 2010
Préparé la base de la gestion de changement management pour les neuf lignes du service Global Tax, afin de soutenir leur croissance de chiffre d’affaire
Exécuté stratégie de talent management et les standards globaux en matière d’apprentissage & développement à travers le déploiement du KPMG Tax Business School en Amérique latine
-
ALLIANZ
- Program Manager, Human Resources Allianz France
Puteaux
2010 - 2014
Europe's Largest Insurer and Financial Services Provider
* Managed, coordinated, and monitored implementation of HR transformation projects as a member of
subsidiary's executive HR team. Focused on improving performance culture, employee engagement and
efficiency while downsizing by 10% within a heavily unionized and regulated environment
* Participated in global task force on HR IT landscape/governance and HR efficiency. Monitored up-to-date
industry trends resulting in harmonization of global practices across decentralized subsidiaries
* Simplified reporting requirements and developed communication tools for sharing project results,
* Created leading indicators dashboard anticipating work force movements,
* Implemented proprietary strategic work force planning tool and methodology
-
Roma Community Centre Toronto
- Vice President, Board of Directors
2008 - 2011
- Initiated development of strategic planning process for 2009 – 2014, and program management
- Developed new relationships with other non-profit organizations, raised awareness of community issues through public events, press conferences, and project managing community display at Toronto city hall for Refugee Rights Week celebration, April 2009
- Performed public speaking engagements related to Toronto's Holocaust Education Week
- Interviewed for documentary film A People Uncounted
- Contributed to various documentary film productions, CBC radio, ARTE TV (France & Germany), and published letters in local print media (Toronto Star)
- published short story (fiction)
- volunteer translator of Czech/Slovak to English for refugee claimants
This organization's mission is threefold:
1 Public Education and Awareness
2 Arts and Culture Programs
3 Social Settlement
-
Deloitte
- Human Capital Consultant
Puteaux
2008 - 2008
Créé conception de l’organisation du service de pilotage des projets pour aborder les dépassement de coûts, des échéances et des ressources pour un client du secteur de l’énergie, ce qui avait conduit à des réductions dans les travées du contrôle des postes clés, les rapports hiérarchique cohérentes, l’attraction des talents et l’identification des priorités de retentions et un plan de changement
-
ROMA COMMUNITY CENTRE
- Volunteer Board Member, Elected Vice-president and Co-chair
2008 - 2011
* Initiated development of strategic planning process for 2009 - 2014; developed new relationships with
other non-profit organizations; project managed community display at Toronto City Hall for Ontario
Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants (OCASI) during Refugee Rights Week
* Raised awareness of community issues through public speaking engagements, press conferences, and
events related to Toronto's Holocaust Education Week; contributed to documentary film production,
conducted interviews with CBC news radio and various community radio stations,
-
Allianz Global Assistance HQ (Paris)
- Director of Corporate Planning
2006 - 2008
* Managed entry into Mexican market including recruitment and on-boarding of CEO, due diligence of target
acquisitions, approval of funding for business plan, and legal establishment of this green-field subsidiary
projected to contribute $5 million in revenue and reduce health case management costs
* Elaborated performance targets, appraised financial results, and confirmed CEO bonus compensation in
North/South America as part of the strategic planning process for subsidiaries in the region
-
Emerging Europe
- Regional Risk Manager & Human Resources Manager
2003 - 2006
* Chaired cross-border group of senior HR leaders to design first-ever global minimum standards for
diversity to address talent needs, local regulatory risks, growing business opportunities and sustainability
* Oversaw the roll-out of new Risk Management policy across nine Eastern European subsidiaries to create
common cultural understanding of risk evaluation and stress test - shock balance sheet.
-
ACCORD GROUP
- Senior Consultant
1996 - 2000
Senior Consultant, Retained Executive Search (Pedersen & Partners predecessor)
* Helped this Eastern European start-up grow to the number one position in the Czech market by achieving
150% of personal sales targets through existing and new client relationships
* Provided exceptional service delivery and on-boarding, training, integrating and managing new team
members throughout Eastern Europe
-
ERNST & YOUNG
- Manager, Management Consulting Services
1991 - 1996
* Led multi-functional teams in supporting foreign direct investments of multinational clients and their
successful establishment on the Czech market in the steel, textile, automotive, telecom, and retail
industries, managed sub-contracted service providers and evaluated their performance on projects