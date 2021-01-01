Please contact me via Linked In https://www.linkedin.com/in/billbila/



I COMPETENCES CLES

Analyser les processus, proposer des actions de progrès et mettre en oeuvre la politique RH

Persuader, coopérer et négocier avec les parties prenantes

Décliner la politique RH en feuille de route, choisir et mettre en place des indicateurs pertinents

Conduire et accompagner la culture de transformation

Mettre à jour les indicateurs et rendre compte de l'avancement des programmes

Bilingue anglais maternel et français (C1), allemand (C1), espagnol, slovaque et tchèque courants et pleinement opérationnels



II- REALISATIONS NOTABLES

Conçu la première politique RH de diversité et inclusion mondiale (ALLIANZ SE Allemagne)

Piloté des projets RH résultant en une réduction de 10% ETP sans plan social (ALLIANZ France)

Géré l'entrée dune nouvelle filiale mexicaine avec un CA de US$5 millions (ALLIANZ Global Assistance)

Réussi une réalisation de 150% des objectifs de chiffre daffaires en fonction commerciale (Accord Group)

Formé, intégré et retenu une équipe de 5 personnes dans un marché très concurrentiel (Accord Group)

Résolu des questions de communication interculturelles et amélioré le service client (Ernst&Young)