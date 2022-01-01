Bize EMMANUEL

Eighteen years of petroleum industry experience with diverse skills and knowledge of logging technologies and interpretation methods to decipher reservoir architecture and compartmentalization and the strategies for production optimization. Ten years’ experience in research and eight years in operations with Schlumberger Wireline and Data & Consulting Services with exposure to most of geological environments around the world. Experience includes planning and executing complex technical evaluation programs, geological interpretation, mentoring new hires and technical leadership roles. Currently involved in integrating geology/petrophysics data in Cloud computing to optimize processes and modeling in the mining industry.



Mes compétences :

Geology

Sedimentology

Structural Geology

Wireline