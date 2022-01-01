Menu

Bize EMMANUEL

RIO DE JANEIRO

En résumé

Eighteen years of petroleum industry experience with diverse skills and knowledge of logging technologies and interpretation methods to decipher reservoir architecture and compartmentalization and the strategies for production optimization. Ten years’ experience in research and eight years in operations with Schlumberger Wireline and Data & Consulting Services with exposure to most of geological environments around the world. Experience includes planning and executing complex technical evaluation programs, geological interpretation, mentoring new hires and technical leadership roles. Currently involved in integrating geology/petrophysics data in Cloud computing to optimize processes and modeling in the mining industry.

Mes compétences :
Geology
Sedimentology
Structural Geology
Wireline

Entreprises

  • DataCloud - Vice president Geology

    2017 - maintenant DataCloud builds advanced technology solutions that help mining companies to master the subsurface so they can transform their economics and own the future. Our breakthrough geoscience and blasting technologies enable mine operators to improve their processes, performance and productivity, while reducing environmental impact.

    http://www.datacloud.com

  • DataCloud - Principal Geologist

    2016 - 2017 Geology advisor and software architect.

  • Schlumberger - Geology Domain Leader and Technical Expert South America

    Paris 2010 - 2016 Well-Logging Interpretation Support and Business Development for South America in the Andes region, ultra-deep water turbidites, microbialites from the Brazilian Pre-salt and shale oil/gas/tight gas in Argentina and Chile

  • Schlumberger - Geology Domain Champion

    Paris 2007 - 2015 Wireline geology tools operation and interpretation Domain Expert. Leading different teams of geoscientists covering more than 20 countries in Europe and multi clients in Brazil

  • Schlumberger - Senior Geoscientist, Project Manager

    Paris 2001 - 2007 Research project management, Pore systems, Heterogeneity, Carbonates and reservoir analogy, acid treatments.

Formations

Réseau