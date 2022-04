BLACK-OUT ARISES [BOA] is an US ROCK BAND. The Music of BLACK-OUT ARISES is energetic and emotional, that transports you. The band will be released their album "ONESELF" on 2019. Their energy on stage and their captivating melodies take you emotionally to a new space.



