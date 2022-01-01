Menu

Blaise TENKEU

TELFORD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Develop a market
Gestion de la relation client
Bilingual sales

Entreprises

  • BOLT KING Fasteners Ltd - French sales manager

    2013 - maintenant : Technical sales manager for French speaking territories at BOLT KING Fasteners Ltd, a Worldwide Bolting Hub located in Telford, Shropshire. I manage the expansion of the company in French speaking countries.

Formations

  • University Of Wolverhampton (Wolverhampton)

    Wolverhampton 2012 - 2013 Master of Science

    Master of Science International Business Management

Réseau