Blanche DESILETS

Nanterre

En résumé

8 ans d'expérience en tant qu'Administrateur système et réseaux. A l'écoute de nouvelles opportunités

Mes compétences :
Linux Debian
CentOS
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Active Directory
Linux
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Dell Server Hardware
HP Hardware
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
BIG-IP
Linux Fedora
3Com
Cisco Switches/Routers
Microsoft Exchange Server
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
IPSec
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Ubuntu
VMware
VPN
Veritas Backup Exec

Entreprises

  • Neurones - Administrateur sénior de systèmes cloud

    Nanterre 2015 - 2017 Installation et gestion de serveurs (Debian, CentOS, Windows 2008/2012)
    Analyse et audit de logs systèmes
    Création et administration de comptes Active Directory
    Mise à jour des systèmes Windows (WSUS) et Linux
    Travailler avec l'équipe de sécurité afin de remédier aux nouvelles failles de sécurité
    Participer à la certification PCI DSS
    Gestion et migrations stockage (EMC VNX, NetAPP FAS)
    Gestion châssis de blades (Dell m1000e, HP c7000)
    Configuration et gestion des load balancers (f5 BIG-IP LTM 10 à 12)
    Configuration et gestion des pare-feu pour application Web (f5 BIG-IP ASM 12)
    Mentorat et rédaction de la documentation pour l'équipe des administrateurs systèmes
    Interaction avec la clientèle
    Résolution de problèmes au niveau systèmes et réseaux.
    Configuration et gestion des sauvegardes (eVault)

  • Neurones - Administrateur de systèmes

    Nanterre 2010 - 2015 Installation et gestion de serveurs (Debian, CentOS, Windows 2003/2008)
    Analyse et audit de logs systèmes
    Création et administration de comptes Active Directory
    Mise à jour des systèmes Windows et Linux
    Gestion et migrations stockage (Dell Compellent)
    Gestion des load balancers (f5 BIG-IP LTM 9 et 10)
    Mentorat et documentation pour l'équipe des administrateurs systèmes
    Interaction avec l'équipe de développement
    Participer à la certification PCI DSS
    Résolution de problèmes au niveau systèmes et réseaux



    Configuration et gestion des sauvegardes (eVault)
    Travailler étroitement avec les chefs d'équipes et les équipes de développement
    Identifier, évaluer et rapporter les bogues selon les méthodologies des clients
    Élaboration de plans de test propre à chaque projet

  • Helpline - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    Nanterre 2007 - 2010 Gestion des serveurs Fedora et Windows
    Installation et gestion de l'environnement FOG Project (Outil de déploiement d'images)
    Configuration de matériel réseau 3Com et Cisco
    Gestion des services Exchange
    Faire l'architecture et la gestion d'une infrastructure Active Directory, DNS, DHCP sous Windows 2003 et

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel