Blanche DESILETS

8 ans d'expérience en tant qu'Administrateur système et réseaux. A l'écoute de nouvelles opportunités
Mes compétences :
Linux Debian
CentOS
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Active Directory
Linux
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Dell Server Hardware
HP Hardware
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
BIG-IP
Linux Fedora
3Com
Cisco Switches/Routers
Microsoft Exchange Server
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
IPSec
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Ubuntu
VMware
VPN
Veritas Backup Exec
