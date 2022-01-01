Blanco JEAN-BAPTISTE

As a manager in financial advisory i work in the transaction services department on vendor and buyer due diligences for Corporate and Private Equity. I was working for Deloitte in Paris as a financial auditor in the middle market industries and services companies for 4 years until 2013. Then i was working for the Public Auditing Office (Cour des Comptes) for 3 years in audit and finance.



Mes compétences :

Audit

Comptabilité

Normes comptables internationales IAS/IFRS

Normes IPSAS

Juridique

Management

Contrôle interne

Reporting financier

Analyse financière