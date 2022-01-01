Menu

Blanco JEAN-BAPTISTE

PARIS

As a manager in financial advisory i work in the transaction services department on vendor and buyer due diligences for Corporate and Private Equity. I was working for Deloitte in Paris as a financial auditor in the middle market industries and services companies for 4 years until 2013. Then i was working for the Public Auditing Office (Cour des Comptes) for 3 years in audit and finance.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Comptabilité
Normes comptables internationales IAS/IFRS
Normes IPSAS
Juridique
Management
Contrôle interne
Reporting financier
Analyse financière

Entreprises

  • Deloitte finance - Manager financial advisory

    2016 - maintenant

  • Cour des Comptes - Expert auditeur financier

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Certification des comptes de l'état
    Intervention sur les actifs (valorisation des immobilisations incorporelles,

  • Deloitte - Auditeur sénior Deloitte

    Puteaux 2008 - 2013 4 professional working years / 2 alterning years working and studying

     2008-2012 / Deloitte Middle Market / Assistant audit
     2007-2008 / Wachovia Bank International / Assistant Finance Analyst.
     2006-2007 / Bouygues Télécom / Assistant Management Controling
     2005-2006 / Cdiscount.com / Assistant Management Controling

    Education
    • 2005 - 2007 / Master in Accountancy Management Control and Auditing at « IAE de Paris » University of Sorbonne Paris 1.

    Languages
    • Fluent English (10 month working in Dublin)
    • Fluent Spanish (1 year with the Erasmus studying program)

  • Whacovia Bank International (Wells Fargo Bank) à Dublin - Assistant financial analyst

    2007 - 2008 Reporting financier (SAP BW) et comptabilité Fournisseurs

  • Bouygues Telecom - Assitant contrôle de gestion

    Meudon 2006 - 2007 Consolidation des reportings financiers opérationnels (Business Units)
    Contrôle de gestion (refacturation interne des frais généraux...)

  • Cdiscount.Com - Assistant contrôle de gestion

    Bordeaux 2005 - 2006 Reporting financier hebdomadaire à Casino
    Participation à l'élaboration des budgets
    Analyse ponctuelle (Pricing, benchmark, suivi de la productivité des entrepôts...)

