Bruno Charles PIRIS

Paris

Entreprises

  • Pole emploi - Ingenieur production

    Paris 2008 - maintenant

  • Renault Atos Venedime - Ingenieur Production

    2006 - 2007 Post production

  • PMU - Pilotage systeme

    Paris 2001 - 2007 Pilotage systeme

    Ingenieur production systeme IBM Unix

  • CIB informatique - Ingenieur produciton

    2000 - 2001 Ingenieur producution informatique

  • ATOS - Ingenieur exploitation

    Bezons 1999 - 2000

  • Cap Sesa - Technicien informatique

    1989 - 1990 technicien informatique

    DASSAULT aviation

  • Groupe Transiciel - Ingenieur Production

    1989 - 1999 analyste exploitation Ingenieur production

    Mission chez

    EDF
    Gaz de France
    club Med
    Thomson AirSYS
    Credit Agricole
    Bnp
    Societe Generale
    Canal Plus
    Dassaut Aviation
    AXA
    France Telecom
    Francaise des jeux

  • THOMSON - Pupitreur

    Courbevoie 1982 - 1989 Pupitrage Gros systeme MVS

Formations