Blandine CHAMPE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
After 1 year discovering new culture in Australia and improving my english I am just coming to France.
I am very motivated to work again in the field of perfumery.
I discovered different and very interesting raw materials product in australia during my travel. That i would like share with my futur team.
Mes compétences :
Motivée
Mobile
Curieuse et ouverte
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
MathCAD
olfactory sensory analysis