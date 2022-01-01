Blandine CHAMPE

After 1 year discovering new culture in Australia and improving my english I am just coming to France.



I am very motivated to work again in the field of perfumery.

I discovered different and very interesting raw materials product in australia during my travel. That i would like share with my futur team.



Mes compétences :

Motivée

Mobile

Curieuse et ouverte

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

MathCAD

olfactory sensory analysis