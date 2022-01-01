Menu

Blandine CHAMPE

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

After 1 year discovering new culture in Australia and improving my english I am just coming to France.

I am very motivated to work again in the field of perfumery.
I discovered different and very interesting raw materials product in australia during my travel. That i would like share with my futur team.

Mes compétences :
Motivée
Mobile
Curieuse et ouverte
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
MathCAD
olfactory sensory analysis

Entreprises

  • Guerlain - Apprentie technicienne de laboratoire au contrôle qualité

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - maintenant sujet de stage: recherche d'un étalon commercialisé sur le marché qui permettrait de valider les colonnes CPG, Contrôle analytique et olfactif des matières premières, concentrés de parfums et produits finis.

  • Virbac - Technicien de laboratoire R&G forme liquide

    Carros 2012 - 2013 Etude de stabilité des produits formulés, analyses physico-chimique sur différentes formes liquides (émulsions/suspensions aqueuses huileuses)

  • LVMH R&D C.Dior - Technicienne de laboratoire

    2012 - 2012 4 mois chez LVMH R&D C.Dior St Jean de Brayes (45). Lotus
    mission: remise aux normes des valeurs de viscosité de tous
    les produits fabriqués en production pour changement d'appareil rhéolab.

  • Créations et parfums - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2012 au service contrôle qualité dans un laboratoire de parfumerie, missions: Analyses CPG
    et contrôle olfactif des compositions concentrées fabriquées en production.
    Évaluation olfactive des parfums, des matières premières naturelles et synthétiques.
    Reconstitution de bases afin de se familiariser avec la composition de parfums
    aide en législation des matières premières, et des compositions

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais - Stagiaire

    Tours 2010 - 2010 Stagiaire en recherche et développement, analyses physico-chimique sur les liquides ioniques (solvants verts)
    je faisais beaucoup de manipulations (pH-métrique, conductimétrique, rhéologique)

Formations

