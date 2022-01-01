Retail
Blandine JARRY
Blandine JARRY
PULLY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Collège de Pully
- Aide à l'intégration
2017 - maintenant
Accor Suisse
- Comptable
2016 - 2016
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH
- ADMINISTRATIF
2011 - 2015
ELECTROPOLI
- COMPTABLE
ISIGNY LE BUAT
2007 - 2011
Formations
IAE (Lyon)
Lyon
2001 - 2003
MSTCF
Lycée Externat Sainte Marie
Lyon
1999 - 2001
BTS COMPTABILITE GESTION
Anne ROSALES
Anne-Cécile LEFAIVRE
Antoine PERROT
Julien DEGTIAREFF
Maxime TASSINARI
Paulo DA SILVA LOPES
Pierre DU CHAFFAUT
Samuel GIGNOUX
Tarik MAGANE
Vincent MORANDI