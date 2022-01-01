Menu

Blandine MARCY

Chauray

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MAAF - CHARGEE D'ANALYSES STATISTIQUES

    Chauray 2004 - maintenant Tarification en Actuariat IARD puis Santé depuis 2008

  • GMF ASSURANCES - CHARGEE D'ETUDES STATISTIQUES

    Levallois-Perret 2002 - 2004 Etudes et Tarification en Actuariat IARD

  • MEDIAMETRIE (92) - CHARGEE D'ETUDES STATISTIQUES

    Levallois-Perret 2001 - 2002 Estimation d'audimat, échantillonnage, sondage

Formations

Réseau