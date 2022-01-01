Retail
Blandine MARCY
Blandine MARCY
Chauray
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAAF
- CHARGEE D'ANALYSES STATISTIQUES
Chauray
2004 - maintenant
Tarification en Actuariat IARD puis Santé depuis 2008
GMF ASSURANCES
- CHARGEE D'ETUDES STATISTIQUES
Levallois-Perret
2002 - 2004
Etudes et Tarification en Actuariat IARD
MEDIAMETRIE (92)
- CHARGEE D'ETUDES STATISTIQUES
Levallois-Perret
2001 - 2002
Estimation d'audimat, échantillonnage, sondage
Formations
ENSAI (Ecole Nationale De La Statistique Et De L'Analyse De L'Information)
Bruz
1999 - 2001
Ingénieur Statisticien
