Menu

Blandine ROGER-FABRE

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Executive Search Consultant,
Client Partner in a Global Recruitment firm by direct approach,
Top management & Executives.
Multi-sector expertise in BtoC & BtoB in a multinational environment.
Culture of the industrial environment for luxury & FMCG.

Based on 20 years operational & strategical experience in Sales & Marketing,
14 years as Global Key Account Manager
10 years as Sales & Mark Team Manager
Packaging Industry for the Beauty market.

Mes compétences :
consultant en recrutement
Headhunter

Entreprises

  • ALEXANDER HUGHES - Executive Search Consultant

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Executive Search Client Partner
    Global Recruitment Firm by Direct Approach
    For Top Management & Executives

  • Maesina International Search - Executive Search Consultant

    2012 - 2015 Executive Search
    Middle & Top Management in Sales, Marketing, & Operations.

  • RPC Group - Sales and Marketing Director, RPC Beauté

    2006 - 2011 Make-up and Fragrance cap
    50 M€ turnover with operations in France, Italy, UK / 500 employees.
    Management Team of 7 people (6 Key Account Managers and 1 marketing)
    Member If Executive Committee.

  • Crown Cork & Seal - Sales & Marketing Director - Plastic Bottles

    2003 - 2006 Plastic bottles for Health & Beauty
    50 M€ turnover with 5 plants in Europe.
    Management Team of 10 people (6 Key Account Managers & 4 sales assistants)
    Member If Executive Committee.

  • Crown Cork & Seal - Global Key Account Director L'Oréal

    2000 - 2006 Plastic Packaging (bottles, Dispensing cap, Make-up & Fragrance cap).
    50 M€ turnover with 15 plants in Europe & US
    Management Team of 7 people (4 KAM, 1 quality, 1 logistic, 1 assistant)

  • Crown Cork & Seal - Global Key Account Manager Beauté

    1996 - 2000 Plastic Packaging (bottles, Make-up, Pumps & Fragrance cap.)
    9 plants in Europe & US
    Global Key Account Management: Y. Rocher, Chanel, LVMH, Shiseido, Sanofi Beauté, J&J.
    3 Sales Assistants.

  • Crown Cork & Seal / Carnaud Metal Box - Sales Manager Kerplas

    1993 - 1996 Plastic Packaging (bottles & caps) for Health & Beauty Markets.
    8 M€ turnover with 2 plants in France.

  • H2J Sérigraphie - Sales Manager

    1990 - 1993 Decoration of plastic Bottles.
    1 plant in Dieppe.
    Development of a Customers portfolio.

Formations