Blandine ROGER-FABRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Executive Search Consultant,
Client Partner in a Global Recruitment firm by direct approach,
Top management & Executives.
Multi-sector expertise in BtoC & BtoB in a multinational environment.
Culture of the industrial environment for luxury & FMCG.
Based on 20 years operational & strategical experience in Sales & Marketing,
14 years as Global Key Account Manager
10 years as Sales & Mark Team Manager
Packaging Industry for the Beauty market.
Mes compétences :
consultant en recrutement
Headhunter