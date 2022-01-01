Blandine ROGER-FABRE

Executive Search Consultant,

Client Partner in a Global Recruitment firm by direct approach,

Top management & Executives.

Multi-sector expertise in BtoC & BtoB in a multinational environment.

Culture of the industrial environment for luxury & FMCG.



Based on 20 years operational & strategical experience in Sales & Marketing,

14 years as Global Key Account Manager

10 years as Sales & Mark Team Manager

Packaging Industry for the Beauty market.



Mes compétences :

consultant en recrutement

Headhunter