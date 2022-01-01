Blooming LIMITED

Bespoke Product Development and Manufacturing.

Providing input in design and creation process.





CLOTHING / FASHION INDUSTRY

COMPANY BASED IN CHINA AND HONG KONG HQ



Here is our playground, what we did, what we do, what we love





Blooming has all the necessary know-how and technological tools for the realization of manufacturing products directly from Europe & Asia, from the simplest to the most complex ones.



Main customers within major companies : Luxury, Fast Fashion and Entertainment industries.



OEM business and Private Label means :



manufacturing on behalf of our customers, Development or Picking from our Collections



Based on Brands DNA, Codes and Values with collection matrix,

we submit Artworks for your approval coming from our Creative studio



Or all designs, drawings are coming from Brand’s Creative Studio and ready to go

for sampling for your approval



quotation based on FOB China terms, or DDP terms : once quotation based on sales volume are approved we go ahead with samples making for approval and mass production launching.



delivery to final place upon customer request



quality control before shipments, asked to third parties like SGS/ INTERTEK/ CTC/ VERITAS