Blooming LIMITED

PARIS AND HONG KONG

Bespoke Product Development and Manufacturing.
Providing input in design and creation process.


CLOTHING / FASHION INDUSTRY
COMPANY BASED IN CHINA AND HONG KONG HQ

Here is our playground, what we did, what we do, what we love


Blooming has all the necessary know-how and technological tools for the realization of manufacturing products directly from Europe & Asia, from the simplest to the most complex ones.

Main customers within major companies : Luxury, Fast Fashion and Entertainment industries.

OEM business and Private Label means :

manufacturing on behalf of our customers, Development or Picking from our Collections

Based on Brands DNA, Codes and Values with collection matrix,
we submit Artworks for your approval coming from our Creative studio

Or all designs, drawings are coming from Brand’s Creative Studio and ready to go
for sampling for your approval

quotation based on FOB China terms, or DDP terms : once quotation based on sales volume are approved we go ahead with samples making for approval and mass production launching.

delivery to final place upon customer request

quality control before shipments, asked to third parties like SGS/ INTERTEK/ CTC/ VERITAS

  • BLOOMING LTD - OEM AND PRIVATE LABEL / PRODUCT DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

    2005 - maintenant TEXTILE / CLOTHING / FASHION ACCESSORIES/ COSMETICS AND PACKAGING
    360 DEGREES FASHION PLAYGROUND PRODUCT MANUFACTURING

    HOME DECOR

    MERCHANDISING FOR ENTERTAINMENT MAJOR COMPANIES MUSIC/ VIDEO GAMES, LIVE CONCERTS

    ANNUAL TURNOVER USD 32 MI
    TOTAL STAFF 100 PEOPLE
    MAIN FACTORIES SHAREHOLDERS BASED IN SOUTH CHINA GUANGZHOU AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCE
    SMALL MOQ
    PRODUCTION CAPACITY 100K / MONTH
    EXPORT MARKETS / USA 60% / E.U 40

