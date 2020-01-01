Managing Director of ETA France (subsidiary of leading Italian enclosure manufacturer ETA SpA, www.eta.it ), with wide experience in electrical and automation equipment. Solid background from sales & marketing of technical B2B value-added solutions offers. Result driven with a strong record of success on highly demanding customers. Proven competence in building and developing motivated & winning teams capable of providing solutions and creating sustainable momentum. Leader and team player, combining strategic planning and pragmatic hands on implementation. Enjoy sharing and exploiting potentials and opportunities both on the market as well as through out the whole organisation. Proven ability to lead organisation & operations through crisis and transition periods.



Specialties: General Management, Sales & Marketing, Distribution setup, B2B, Service Concepts, Product Launch and Development, HR, Finance & Controlling, Legal, Logistics, Production, Process & System implementation.



For a direct contact, send me an email

my professional email address: boris.barnjak@etafrance.fr

or my personal email address : boris76130@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Sheet metal work

Electronic packaging products

Enclosure solutions

Electrical harnesses and cords