Boris BARNJAK

ROUEN

En résumé

Managing Director of ETA France (subsidiary of leading Italian enclosure manufacturer ETA SpA, www.eta.it ), with wide experience in electrical and automation equipment. Solid background from sales & marketing of technical B2B value-added solutions offers. Result driven with a strong record of success on highly demanding customers. Proven competence in building and developing motivated & winning teams capable of providing solutions and creating sustainable momentum. Leader and team player, combining strategic planning and pragmatic hands on implementation. Enjoy sharing and exploiting potentials and opportunities both on the market as well as through out the whole organisation. Proven ability to lead organisation & operations through crisis and transition periods.

Specialties: General Management, Sales & Marketing, Distribution setup, B2B, Service Concepts, Product Launch and Development, HR, Finance & Controlling, Legal, Logistics, Production, Process & System implementation.

For a direct contact, send me an email
my professional email address: boris.barnjak@etafrance.fr
or my personal email address : boris76130@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Sheet metal work
Electronic packaging products
Enclosure solutions
Electrical harnesses and cords

Entreprises

  • ETA FRANCE - Director

    2018 - maintenant

  • SPELSBERG - COUNTRY MANAGER

    2008 - 2018 SPELSBERG (plastic enclosures manufacturer, www.spelsberg.com )
    COUNTRY MANAGER FOR THE FRENCH MARKET

    - Management of a staff of freelance agents ;
    - Development of the French market ;
    - Part of the team : marine and shipyards at Spelsberg

  • S - INDUSTRIES - SALES MANAGER

    Yerville 2006 - 2008 S - INDUSTRIES (wiring harnesses, electromechanical assemblies subcontractor, www.s-industries.fr )
    SALES MANAGER (Turnover 2006 : 9,6 M EUR - Turnover 2007 : 12,3 M EUR )
    - Manage the sales staff and the quoting department ;
    - Key account customers follow up (mainly telecom and railway markets)

  • FIBOX France - SALES DIRECTOR

    2004 - 2006 SPELSBERG (plastic enclosures manufacturer, www.spelsberg.com)
    - Participate in European meetings ;
    - Manage the sales staff
    - Develop the sales on OEM markets on the Paris, north and east areas ;
    - Key account customers follow-up
    - Distributors network follow-up

  • AVINOV - SALES DIRECTOR

    2001 - 2004 AVINOV (sheet metal subcontractor, www.avinov.com )
    (Turnover: 11 M EUR )
    - Manage the sales staff including 3 salesmen and 1 agent ;
    - Develop the sales on OEM markets (mainly electric markets)

  • ELDON France - COUNTRY MANAGER

    1998 - 2001 ELDON France (electric, data and telecom enclosures manufacturer, www.eldon.com )
    - Head the French office, sales of 3 M EUR
    - Lead the importers network
    - Key account customers follow-up
    - Budget follow-up

  • E.R.A. - SALES ENGINEER

    1994 - 1997 E.R.A. (French solenoid valves manufacturer, www.era-sib.com)

  • Honeywell - PRODUCT MANAGER

    Thaon Les Vosges 1989 - 1992 HONEYWELL France (ht p://www.parkerfrance.fr/produits/presentation-des-8-technologies.html?gamme=20&titlegamme=Electrovannes )
    PRODUCT MANAGER FOR SOLENOID VAVES RANGE (sales 7.6 M EUR )
    - Supervise with the plant all customized products. ;
    - Define and organized a new training program for Honeywell's commercial engineers and for the
    distributors.
    - Brought technical and commercial support to commercial engineers. ;
    - Launch new products on the French market. ;
    - Organized several local and international professional exhibitions. ;
    - Conducted market surveys.

  • HERY - SALES ENGINEER

    1987 - 1989 HERY , agent for :
    - SCHROFF : 19'' enclosures (
    - ETIREX - CHROMALOX : electric heating elements (www.chromalox.com ) ;
    - ASCO : solenoid valves (www.asco.com) ;
    - TESTO : measurement equipment (www.testo.com) ;
    - AUXITROL : measurement equipment (www.esterline.com)
    SALES ENGINEER (sales 1.2 M EUR )
    - Undertake on location demonstrations and adjustments of equipment for the customers. ;
    - Canvass for chemical, petroleum and food industries in Normandy. ;
    - Participate in local exhibitions.

Formations