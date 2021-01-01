Menu

Boris BLANC-TAILLEUR

Monaco

En résumé

- Experienced Lawyer in French and Monaco law
- Solution-oriented / Diplomacy / critical-thinking
- Secretary-General & Head of Legal Department

Julius Baer Monaco is the leading Bank of the Principality with more than 20 billions of AUM.

Entreprises

  • Julius Baer - Executive Director / Secretary-General

    Monaco 2019 - maintenant - Secretary of the Board of Directors (‘Secrétaire Général’)
    - Head of Legal Department (‘Directeur Juridique’)
    - Data Protection Officer (DPO)
    - elected member of the disciplinary board in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021

  • Julius Baer - Director | Head Legal & DPO

    Monaco 2018 - 2019

  • Julius Baer - Associate Director | Juriste Senior

    Monaco 2016 - 2018

  • CFM Indosuez Wealth Management - Juriste

    Monaco 2015 - 2016 (ex. CFM Monaco)

  • Caisse d'Epargne Côte d'Azur - Juriste

    Nice 2013 - 2015

  • Banque Populaire des Alpes - Juriste Junior

    Grenoble (38000) 2013 - 2013

Formations

  • International University Of Monaco (Monaco)

    Monaco 2018 - 2018 Certification professionnelle de l'Association Monégasque des Activités Financières (AMAF)

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Luxury Attitude

  • BÄRCHEN

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Certification de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

    "Certification professionnelle des acteurs de marchés"

  • Université Clermont 1 Auvergne

    Clermont Ferrand 2012 - 2013 Master 2 Droit de l'entreprise, parcours "Droit des affaires et de la Banque"

    Mention Assez Bien

  • Université Clermont 1 Auvergne

    Aubiere 2012 - 2013 Diplôme Universitaire de Droit Fiscal approfondi

  • Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France

    Grenoble 2011 - 2012 Master 1 Droit des affaires, parcours "Juriste d'affaires"

Réseau