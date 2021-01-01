Boris BLANC-TAILLEUR

- Experienced Lawyer in French and Monaco law
- Solution-oriented / Diplomacy / critical-thinking
- Secretary-General & Head of Legal Department
Julius Baer Monaco is the leading Bank of the Principality with more than 20 billions of AUM.
Entreprises
Julius Baer
- Executive Director / Secretary-General
Monaco2019 - maintenant- Secretary of the Board of Directors (‘Secrétaire Général’)
- Head of Legal Department (‘Directeur Juridique’)
- Data Protection Officer (DPO)
- elected member of the disciplinary board in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021
Julius Baer
- Director | Head Legal & DPO
Monaco2018 - 2019
Julius Baer
- Associate Director | Juriste Senior
Monaco2016 - 2018
CFM Indosuez Wealth Management
- Juriste
Monaco2015 - 2016(ex. CFM Monaco)
Caisse d'Epargne Côte d'Azur
- Juriste
Nice2013 - 2015
Banque Populaire des Alpes
- Juriste Junior
Grenoble (38000)2013 - 2013
Formations
International University Of Monaco (Monaco)
Monaco2018 - 2018Certification professionnelle de l'Association Monégasque des Activités Financières (AMAF)