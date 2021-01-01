Boudissa BOUDISSA MOHAMED (MOHAMED)

-
Groupement TFT (sonatrach-TOTAL-REPSOL)
- Contracts manager
2013 - maintenant
With Groupement Berkine with ANADARKOO and now with Groupement TFT with Sonatrach et REPSOL
* Dealing with the major contracts for the supply of materials relating to Groupement's projects, the service contracts to support those projects and also others service contracts required for Groupement's operations.
Responsibilities:
* Assist Contract Manager in the development and implementation of the pre-award process and thereafter responsible for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the approved supply chain process and procedures
* Notification to Contract Manager of all exceptions and breaches of procedure and process with remedies for rectification and analysis of potential effects
* Lead role in day to day pre-contract process for all assigned requisitions for both International and National Contracts including but not limited to the preparation, issuing, receiving, and evaluating offers of bidders, dealing with the clarification and the negotiation of the terms and conditions and finally formalizing recommendation for the Management for the contract award.
* Provide direction and supervise Technical Analyst, identify training requirements and develop training schedule
* Maintain pre award contract filing system
SKILLS:
* I have an advanced skills relating to contracts formulating, negotiation and award of extremely complex and high valued contracts.
* Fluent in Arabic, French and English ;
* I have good IT skills including experience in all the MS office packages (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, outlook etc) and experience in use of an integrated procurement system (MUSIS).
Responsible for all aspects of contracting (purchase-service and EPC).
SONATRACH / REPSOL Responsible for the development, the execution and the application of the tenders process and contracts award (preparation of invitation of tenders consultation evaluations of the offers - awarding and contract process) in order to ensure its conformity with the laws, the strategy and the procedures of the company as well as the standards of oil industry
-
GROUPEMENT GARA TISEELIT
- Contracts manager
2010 - 2013
Groupement Gara Tisselit SONATRACH / Rosneft
-
Contracts Projects Groupement Berkine SONATRACH
- CONTRACT PROJECT Engineer
2007 - 2009
Groupement Gara Tisselit SONATRACH / Rosneft
-
SONATRACH
- CONTRACT PROJECT ENGINEER
2007 - maintenant
Chargé de tous les aspects de pré attribution des contrats (achat-service et EPC).
Chargé du développement, de l’exécution et de l’application du processus d’attribution des contrats (préparation du cahier des charges-consultation –évaluations des offres –attribution et préparation de contrat) afin d’assurer sa conformité avec les lois, la stratégie et les procédures de l’entreprise ainsi que les normes de l’industrie pétrolière
-
GCB FILIALE SONATRACH
- Commercial Project manager
2003 - 2007
study and estimate of the projects tenders, i.e. development of the technical and financial offers for the customers of GCB (CPF Ourhoud JGC Offers, Petroleum installation offers with Sonatrach, Railway lines with SNTF- Reservoirs and stations of treatments of water ANB-realizations of temporaries camps and others Sonatrach building)
-
GCB Filiale SONATRACH construction company
- Ingénieur en génie civil & chef de projet
1994 - 2007
DE 2003 à 2007 :Chargé d’affaire d’étude et estimation des projets, c’est-à-dire l’élaboration des offres techniques et financières des offres pour les clients de GCB (Offre usine Ourhoud JGC-Offres, Offre lignes ferroviaires SNTF- Réservoirs et stations de traitements d’eau ANB-réalisations des Bases de vie et PLF SH et d’autres)
DE 1994 à 2003:Charge des approvisionnements et du matériel
Responsable des services suivi des projet , du service étude des prix ,études, planification, approvisionnement, offres, contrats, supervision et suivi des réalisations, Etude et estimation des grands projets
-
GCB FILIALE SONATRACH
- Projects Engineer
1994 - 2003
Junior Construction And deputy Head technical department
-
Ecomewa algerie
- Engineer
1993 - 1994
on Steel construction 1993-1994 Structural metal steel study
ECOMEWA Algiers
-
Erca alger
- Construction engineer
1992 - 1994
deputy of technical department ERCA (ex.DNC) Construction of 800 housing units at Chéraga Algiers