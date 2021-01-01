Boudissa BOUDISSA MOHAMED (MOHAMED)

With more than 14 years experience in the Oil industry splited between the civil works and procurement, I have held positions as Civil work engineer , head of technical department civil work ,Special Projects contracts Engineer, Contract Engineer and Technical Analyst.



I am very career motivated and I am looking for opportunities to improve and streamline both my personal and business work process and procedures.



Mes compétences :

Achats

Logistique

Fiscalité douanière

Management

Project Management

Procurement

e. development

develop training schedule

Onshore Oil & Gas

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Civil Engineering

Audit