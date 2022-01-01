Retail
Boufroura ADEL
Ajouter
Boufroura ADEL
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hydrocarbures aviation et marine
- Department Sales Manager
2018 - maintenant
SELECTAIR VENDING COMPANY
- ASSISTANT COMMERCIAL
2004 - 2004
Formations
ISGP (Institut Supérieur De Gestion Et Planification) (Alger)
Alger
2009 - 2011
MASTER
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce D'Alger (Alger)
Alger
1997 - 2002
LICENCE en MARKETING
SCIENCES COMMERCIALES ET FINANCIERES
Réseau
Abbes BENNA
Abdellaoui MEZGHENA
Amel BENNA
Fayçal BOUFROURA
Ighit DJAAFAR
Kamel CHELFAOUI
Lakhdar TAHIR
Nadji Abdelmoumene HAKIKI
Sidou TURKI
