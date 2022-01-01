Menu

Bouzelmad YASSIN

ORLEANS

Entreprises

  • Stallergene - Technicien métrologue

    2009 - maintenant

  • D.E.M - Technicen en Metrologie

    2008 - 2008 Étalonnage et vérification en laboratoire et sur site des instruments (pression,température,force,couple,électricité,temps fréquence,chimique,dimensionnelle)

  • Total - Technicien maintenance Instrumentiste

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - maintenant

  • Pfizer - Technicien instrumentation/régulation

    Paris 2006 - 2006 Technicien métrologue et instrumentiste.

Formations

