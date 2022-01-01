Retail
Bouzelmad YASSIN
Bouzelmad YASSIN
ORLEANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Stallergene
- Technicien métrologue
2009 - maintenant
D.E.M
- Technicen en Metrologie
2008 - 2008
Étalonnage et vérification en laboratoire et sur site des instruments (pression,température,force,couple,électricité,temps fréquence,chimique,dimensionnelle)
Total
- Technicien maintenance Instrumentiste
COURBEVOIE
2008 - maintenant
Pfizer
- Technicien instrumentation/régulation
Paris
2006 - 2006
Technicien métrologue et instrumentiste.
Formations
IUT
Bourges
2007 - 2008
Expértise Mesure et essai
Lycée Jacques Monod
Saint Jean De Braye
2005 - 2007
BTS CIRA
Réseau
Agnès LAUGIER
Arnaud LE CARRER
