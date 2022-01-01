Menu

Brigitte NOBLE

AMIENS

Election présidentielle 2022

Romancière
"Back In Memories" - publié en 2007
NOUVEAU ROMAN :
"INITIALES BB" une histoire très pop'n'roll
roman ayant pour toile de fond une histoire d'amour ambiance seventies...
http://associationzyggy.free.fr/EditionsRueNantaise/articles.php?lng=fr&pg=346
http://associationzyggy.free.fr/EditionsRueNantaise/img/PubEdito/pub_initialesBB.JPG

Site du livre :
http://www.syblio.com/initiales-bb

Blog présentant le livre :
http://initialebb.blogspot.com/

Teaser :
http://youtu.be/g_UgEZJiT8s

Video :
http://youtu.be/yvIlCsJpkI0

En outre...

* Rédactrice

* Naturopathe

* Élève depuis 10 ans en NUMÉROLOGIE HUMANISTE

Mes compétences :
Écriture
Écrivain
Auteur
Édition
Créativité
Musique

Entreprises

  • Auteure - Auteure - romans - nouvelles - rédactrice

    AMIENS 1995 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau