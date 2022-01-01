Brigitte NOBLE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Angers dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Romancière
"Back In Memories" - publié en 2007
NOUVEAU ROMAN :
"INITIALES BB" une histoire très pop'n'roll
roman ayant pour toile de fond une histoire d'amour ambiance seventies...
http://associationzyggy.free.fr/EditionsRueNantaise/articles.php?lng=fr&pg=346
http://associationzyggy.free.fr/EditionsRueNantaise/img/PubEdito/pub_initialesBB.JPG
Site du livre :
http://www.syblio.com/initiales-bb
Blog présentant le livre :
http://initialebb.blogspot.com/
Teaser :
http://youtu.be/g_UgEZJiT8s
Video :
http://youtu.be/yvIlCsJpkI0
En outre...
* Rédactrice
* Naturopathe
* Élève depuis 10 ans en NUMÉROLOGIE HUMANISTE
Mes compétences :
Écriture
Écrivain
Auteur
Édition
Créativité
Musique
Pas de formation renseignée