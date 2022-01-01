Menu

Brigitte RUFFENACH

CHATILLON SUR CLUSES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Réactive

Entreprises

  • CCi strasbourg - Pole création cession

    maintenant

  • Quatre elements - Dirigeant

    2011 - maintenant hôtel restaurant, accueil réservation , service

  • Quatre elements - Gérant propriétaire

    2011 - maintenant

  • Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Strasbourg - Hotesse puis administrif puis conseiller CCI creation d'entreprise

    ROCHEFORT 1982 - 2011 Hôtesse puis agent polyvalent, puis hôtesse principale. Dès 1990 responsable statistique aéroport service facturation statistique puis administratif service avitaillement en carburant. Formation ISO 9001 puis accompagnement Aéroport dans démarches ISO9001, auditeur interne, puis formation EFQM , puis autres ISO.. Dès 2009 conseiller création entreprise CCI Strasbourg .Accompagner, informer, former de futurs créateurs d'entreprise, avant projet , montage de dossiers, formations extérieures,jury medef. Depuis 2011, chef d'entreprise à Châtillon sur Cluses, Hôtel Restaurant

  • Hotel du lac, hotel vorauen, hotel touriste suisse - Receptionniste, aide ponctuel service reception banquet

    1979 - 1982 formation école hôtelière suisse BTS tourisme , réception, service.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau