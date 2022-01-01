RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Barfleur dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Brooke Major has been living and working in France for the past 20 years. As a child, Brooke has always been top of her class in drawing and painting, as well as an avid equestrian. She moved initially to Paris to study political science at an American university, but felt herself drawn more towards the arts and followed auditing classes at the Beaux Arts school in Paris. Her political science studies led her to work for over a year and a half as an intern at the US Embassy in Paris. Following her two childhood passions, art and horses, Brooke moved to Normandy and started her dream of breeding showjumpers and set up her art studio in a grain loft in a 16th century castle dwelling. Brooke has recently decided to invest all of her time in her artwork as the demand for international exhibitions are growing. Brooke sculpts oil paint, challenging both techniques of painting and sculpting and exemplifying light and shadow. She chooses all of her subjects from her childhood experiences: travelling, horses and architecture.
Artist Statement:
Whenever someone one tells you something is impossible, the word possible seems to take up the most letters of this word. Prove the opposite, for opposites attracts the opposing.
Expositions et representation par galeristes
Jeanne Chisholm Fine Art, Wellington, Florida
Sedgewick Gallery, Atlanta Ga
Anne Jacobs Fine Art, Highlands NC
Sala de Fruits, atelier à Barfleur
Paul Robinson fine art, Atlanta Ga
Momus Art Gallery, Atlanta, GA
La Galerie de Tourgeville, Tourgeville, France
Galerie Annie Wable, Lille, France
Galerie Art Espace 83, La Rochelle, France
The Artists Galerie, Arcachon, France
Zee Art, Strasbourg, France
Hotel de Monteffard, Sees, France
Grand Marche d’Art Contemporain (GMAC) Paris, France
Galerie Art Espace 83, La Rochelle, France
Art Anima, Paris & Caen, France
Univers’Art, Le Mans, France
Galerie Univers des peintres, Honfleur, France
Galerie Marine, Honfleur, France
Be you Art Show, Menton, France 2017
Salon des Artistes Francais, Grand Palais, Paris, France Feb 2018
Salon Rene Clement Bayer March 2018
Bartfleur April 2018
Gallery Rob van Rijn, Maastricht Holland May-August 2018
Gallery C, North Carolina U.S.A.
Duchoze Gallery, Rouen France - July 23rd - September 3rd 2018
More to come
It's liquid group - Venice biennale 2019 - Italy - may-june 2019
Gallery Rob van Rijn, Maastricht Holland June 2019
Past expositions included:
Chateaux and historical landmark exhibitions
Chateau de Creully, Creully, France
Chateau de Martinvast, Martinvast, France
Chateau de Fomtaine Henry, Fontaine Henry, France
Monastery of Deux Jumeaux, Deux Jumeaux, France
Notre Dame de Portbail, Portbail, France
Chapelle Saint Nicolas, Argentan, France
Chateau d’Isigny, Isigny s/ Mer
Chateau de Torigni, Torigni sur Vire, France
Auction houses:
Rossini, Druout, Paris, France
Artcurial, Deauville, France
Awards and prizes Bronze Medal, Salon des Independants:
Argentiere la Bessee, France 2007
Silver Medal, Salon des Independants, Thonon les Bains, France 2008
Gold Medal, Arts Inter, Lyon, France 2009
Young Talent Prize, Aigle de Nice, Menton, France 2010
Prix du Salon, Salon de l’art contemporain de La Rochelle 2012
Prix du Jury category: painting, Artfest, Clayton Georgia, USA 2017
Honorable mention, ADAP, Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Airport 2017
Grand Prize of the Salon, Salon Rene Clement Bayer 2018