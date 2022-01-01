Brooke Major has been living and working in France for the past 20 years. As a child, Brooke has always been top of her class in drawing and painting, as well as an avid equestrian. She moved initially to Paris to study political science at an American university, but felt herself drawn more towards the arts and followed auditing classes at the Beaux Arts school in Paris. Her political science studies led her to work for over a year and a half as an intern at the US Embassy in Paris. Following her two childhood passions, art and horses, Brooke moved to Normandy and started her dream of breeding showjumpers and set up her art studio in a grain loft in a 16th century castle dwelling. Brooke has recently decided to invest all of her time in her artwork as the demand for international exhibitions are growing. Brooke sculpts oil paint, challenging both techniques of painting and sculpting and exemplifying light and shadow. She chooses all of her subjects from her childhood experiences: travelling, horses and architecture.



Artist Statement:



Whenever someone one tells you something is impossible, the word possible seems to take up the most letters of this word. Prove the opposite, for opposites attracts the opposing.



Expositions et representation par galeristes



Jeanne Chisholm Fine Art, Wellington, Florida

Sedgewick Gallery, Atlanta Ga

Anne Jacobs Fine Art, Highlands NC

Sala de Fruits, atelier à Barfleur

Paul Robinson fine art, Atlanta Ga

Momus Art Gallery, Atlanta, GA

La Galerie de Tourgeville, Tourgeville, France

Galerie Annie Wable, Lille, France

Galerie Art Espace 83, La Rochelle, France

The Artists Galerie, Arcachon, France

Zee Art, Strasbourg, France

Hotel de Monteffard, Sees, France

Grand Marche d’Art Contemporain (GMAC) Paris, France

Galerie Art Espace 83, La Rochelle, France

Art Anima, Paris & Caen, France

Univers’Art, Le Mans, France

Galerie Univers des peintres, Honfleur, France

Galerie Marine, Honfleur, France

Be you Art Show, Menton, France 2017

Salon des Artistes Francais, Grand Palais, Paris, France Feb 2018

Salon Rene Clement Bayer March 2018

Bartfleur April 2018

Gallery Rob van Rijn, Maastricht Holland May-August 2018

Gallery C, North Carolina U.S.A.

Duchoze Gallery, Rouen France - July 23rd - September 3rd 2018

More to come

It's liquid group - Venice biennale 2019 - Italy - may-june 2019

Gallery Rob van Rijn, Maastricht Holland June 2019

Past expositions included:

Chateaux and historical landmark exhibitions

Chateau de Creully, Creully, France

Chateau de Martinvast, Martinvast, France

Chateau de Fomtaine Henry, Fontaine Henry, France

Monastery of Deux Jumeaux, Deux Jumeaux, France

Notre Dame de Portbail, Portbail, France

Chapelle Saint Nicolas, Argentan, France

Chateau d’Isigny, Isigny s/ Mer

Chateau de Torigni, Torigni sur Vire, France

Auction houses:

Rossini, Druout, Paris, France

Artcurial, Deauville, France

Awards and prizes Bronze Medal, Salon des Independants:



Argentiere la Bessee, France 2007

Silver Medal, Salon des Independants, Thonon les Bains, France 2008

Gold Medal, Arts Inter, Lyon, France 2009

Young Talent Prize, Aigle de Nice, Menton, France 2010

Prix du Salon, Salon de l’art contemporain de La Rochelle 2012

Prix du Jury category: painting, Artfest, Clayton Georgia, USA 2017

Honorable mention, ADAP, Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Airport 2017

Grand Prize of the Salon, Salon Rene Clement Bayer 2018