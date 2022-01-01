Menu

Brou KOUAKOU

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Maintenance informatique creation de logiciel

Entreprises

  • LaCie - ASSISTANT INFORMATIQUE

    Paris 2012 - maintenant ASSISTANT INFORMATIQUE

  • Sodexam - Informaticien

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • EST LOKO MARCORY (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2010 - maintenant BTS INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION

    ASSEZ BIEN

Réseau