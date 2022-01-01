Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Brou THÉODORE KOFFI
Ajouter
Brou THÉODORE KOFFI
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PRESTAGRI-CONSULTING
- Ingénieur Agronome
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bertine OUFFOUE
Bongo Raymond TAGOUYA
Fréjus HOUNGNIBO
Gouesse Wah Christophe TOURE
Koffi Célestin BALLO
Marie Joelle KOFFI
Michel KOUAME
Yao Noel KOUAME