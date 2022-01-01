Menu

Bruce BACQUET

LYON

Tertiary qualified category manager with strong exposure across end to end procurement in leading industrial companies. Influences up to €15 million of spend per year, across both critical and non-critical portfolios in the energy transmission sector.
Key skills include strategic sourcing, category management, advanced negotiation, low cost country sourcing, total cost of ownership analysis, cost breakdown analysis, leading high level negotiations and cross-functional workshops for product standardisation across large multi-unit organisations.

Mes compétences :
Achat
Négociation
Achats
Projets internationaux

Entreprises

  • Projet Nouvelle Route du Littoral - Marché n°3 Viaduc en mer - Acheteur Projet

    2014 - 2015 Descriptif du projet:
    http://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/communiques/pages/20131220-0801.htm
    La fonction achat du projet est mené par Bouygues Travaux Publics.

    Responsabilités au sein du groupement:
    • Responsable de l’ensemble du processus achat de matériels BTP divers pour le projet (1M€ / mois).
    • Prospection et construction du panel fournisseurs en fonction des besoins spécifiques du projet.
    • Négociation et contractualisation d’accords cadre pour les besoins matériels récurrents.
    • Collaboration avec les divers portails achats des sociétés du groupement pour garantir les meilleures conditions d’achats au projet (prix / délai / qualité / services associés).
    • Formation et supervision d’une assistante aux tâches administratives relatives à la fonction achat.
    • Coordination avec les différents clients internes pour anticiper et optimiser les besoins.

  • State of Flux - Procurement Consultant

    2014 - 2014 Company profile
    State of Flux is a strategic business partner to multinational companies and major public-sector organisations, working closely with them to help upgrade their procurement and supply chain capabilities, drive best practice and deliver superior business performance.

    Role profile
    Provide expertise of the procurement function to create value, maximise growth and improve the business performance of clients.

    Key Achievements
    • Consulting programmes in Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) such as “360 degree relationship assessments”, “Voice of the supplier”, “SRM Strategy”.

    • Conducted all steps of the consulting projects: design and launch surveys, conduct internal and external interviews, analyse results and identify main themes, formalising recommendations and roadmaps, write report and presentation to the client.

    • Projects for Blue-Chip clients in diverse sectors: financial services, public utilities and infrastructures, appliances & electronics retailers.

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Regional Category Manager

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2013 Company Profile
    ALSTOM Grid ranks among the top 3 in electrical transmission sector with a sales turnover of approximately €4 billion and employs 20,000 people in more than 40 countries.

    Role Profile
    Lead procurement for a range of highly technological products used in the manufacturing of electrical panels supplied for substations projects located in the West Europe, Africa and Middle East region.
    Directly responsible for yearly spends of €12 million, and supervision of 3 procurement officers in overseas units influencing another €10 million spends in the category.

    Key Achievements
    • Key figures. Purchases: €12 million /year. Overall savings achieved: 15%.

    • Built and deployed the regional sourcing strategy for control & protection panels and associated low voltage components (protection and auxiliary relays, mini circuit-breakers, wiring material, ...)

    • Supervision of local buyers within the WEA region’s units (Algeria, Egypt, Sweden, UK) influencing €10 million in the category.

    • Developed Cost breakdown models in preparation of negotiations, and carried out workshops with regional buyers to enforce the use of cost breakdowns across the region.

    • Reduction of supplier panel by 30% and development of strategic suppliers.

    • Lead working groups composed of engineering, quality and operations departments to standardize products and initiate redesign-to-cost actions with strategic suppliers.

    • Setting-up Frame Agreements with strategic suppliers, negotiation of contractual terms & conditions and price lists. Renegotiation of existing Frame Agreements on a yearly basis.

    • Suppliers located in Western and Eastern Europe, North Africa, Turkey, India.

    • Substations projects located in Europe, Africa, and Middle East.

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Unit Category Manager

    Saint Ouen 2011 - 2012 Role Profile
    Lead procurement for a large of products used at the early stage of substations projects led by the unit. Directly responsible for spends of €8 million per year. Parallel duties included the implementation of best-in-class sourcing practices.

    Key Achievements
    • Products portfolio: Copper bars, steel structures, aluminium tubes, porcelain and glass insulators, diesel generators, string fittings, earthing material, tools and safety equipment.

    • Key figures. Purchases: €8 million /year. Overall savings achieved: 8%.

    • Responsible for end-to end procurement in a project-based environment: supplier panel selection, RFQs, TCO analysis, negotiations, supplier selection, purchase order, resolution of disputes, supplier performance monitoring, post-PO negotiations.

    • Setup and deployed sourcing strategy for the categories (supplier panel reduction, LCC sourcing)
    • Supplier Relationship Management: measurement of supplier performance, analysis of results and action plan / negotiations with suppliers eventually leading in improved service levels.

    • Prospection and qualification of new suppliers, process conjointly undertaken with the central quality department (Criteria assessed: Quality requirements, Environment, Health & Safety, Compliance to Alstom’s Values Charter & Code of Ethics, Risk assessment)

    • Designed and implemented a computer-based tool that reduced by 75% the time taken to achieve the Unit monthly reporting. Eventually trained an assistant to use the tool.

    • Carried-out a study aimed at measuring and eventually improving the services provided by the sourcing function to our internal stakeholders.

  • Areva - Sourcing Analyst

    Paris La Defense 2008 - 2011 Company Profile
    Areva T&D was a subsidiary of the Areva group specializing in power transmission and distribution. which was sold in 2010. The transmission activities were acquired by the Alstom group and the distribution branch was acquired by Shneider Electric. Areva T&D yearly turnover was over €5 billion.

    Role Profile
    Responsible for the monitoring and analysis of spends for the Business Unit (€1 billion /year) and in the implementation of best-in-class sourcing practices within the 40 units of the BU.

    Key Achievements
    • Coordination, consolidation and analysis of the various Sourcing KPIs and budgets for the Systems Business Unit Sourcing Department (40 Units, total purchases of 1,000 M€ / Year).

    • Carried out internal audits on various sourcing processes (delegation of authority; savings calculation rules, purchase order process, supplier qualification process, …)

    • Definition and implementation of the On-Time In-Full (OTIF) delivery performance indicator in the Units. This project was led using the Six Sigma DMAIC methodology.
    • Analysis of the impact of raw materials rates’ evolution on sourcing budgets.

    • Designed new reporting e-tool conjointly with the IT department and ensured smooth and progressive deployment within the Business Unit (trainings, user guides, day-to-day support).

    • Redesigning / improving sourcing reporting processes in the Business Unit.

    • Set-up the commodity strategy for Surge Arresters and deployed it within the Business Unit.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Bordeaux / Bordeaux Ecole De Management (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Master II

    Management des Achats Internationaux (MAI)

  • UNIVERSITY OF WESTMINSTER

    London 2005 - 2007 Master of Sciences

    European Logistics and Distribution

  • Arnhem Business School (Arnhem)

    Arnhem 2004 - 2005 Bachelor of Business Administration

    International Logistics Management

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie - Aix-Marseille II (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2002 - 2004 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie

    Gestion Logistique et Transport

