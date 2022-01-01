Bruce BACQUET

Tertiary qualified category manager with strong exposure across end to end procurement in leading industrial companies. Influences up to €15 million of spend per year, across both critical and non-critical portfolios in the energy transmission sector.

Key skills include strategic sourcing, category management, advanced negotiation, low cost country sourcing, total cost of ownership analysis, cost breakdown analysis, leading high level negotiations and cross-functional workshops for product standardisation across large multi-unit organisations.



Mes compétences :

Achat

Négociation

Achats

Projets internationaux