Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Brunel GILLES
Ajouter
Brunel GILLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
banque populaire rive paris
- Chef de projet decisionnel
1979 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Turgot
Limoges
1975 - 1976
Réseau
Aude ALLAIN DE OLIVEIRA