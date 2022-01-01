Brunel MAYEKOU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pointe-Noire dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Je suis un jeune étudiant finaliste de formation de Licence pro Pétrole en recherche active d'opportunités de travail
Mes compétences :
Project Management
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
Personal Home Page
JavaScript
VBScript
SQL
Python Programming
WinDev
Autocad
C Programming Language
C++
Java
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Microsoft Access
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Office
Microsoft SQL Server
MySQL
Oracle
Sybase