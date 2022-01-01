Menu

Brunel MAYEKOU

Puteaux

En résumé

Je suis un jeune étudiant finaliste de formation de Licence pro Pétrole en recherche active d'opportunités de travail

Mes compétences :
Project Management
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
Personal Home Page
JavaScript
VBScript
SQL
Python Programming
WinDev
Autocad
C Programming Language
C++
Java
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Microsoft Access
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Office
Microsoft SQL Server
MySQL
Oracle
Sybase

Entreprises

  • Halliburton - Completion Field trainee Engineer

    Puteaux 2019 - maintenant HCT = Halliburton Completion Tools

  • Spirit Technologies SAS - Technicien de Maintenance Électro-Mécanicien - En recherche d'une nouvelle opportunité d'Emploi

    2018 - 2018

  • Total E&P Congo - Stagiaire Technicien Ingénieur Géologue en Apprentissage

    2018 - 2018 Participation au cours de Training de Géologie Pétrolière Partie 2 TPA

  • Total E&P Congo - Stagiaire Technicien Ingénieur Géologue en Apprentissage

    2018 - 2018 Participation au cours de Training de Géologie Pétrolière partie 1 TPA

  • Total E&P Congo - Stagiaire Technicien Ingénieur Hydraulique en Apprentissage

    2018 - 2018 Participation au cours de Training d'hydraulique Mécanique des Fluides TPA

  • Total E&P Congo - Stagiaire Technicien Ingénieur Forage & Complétion en Apprentissage

    2018 - 2018 Participation au cours de Training Forage et Completion TPA

  • Openclassrooms - Stagiaire Gestionnaire des Projets

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Gestion de Projet Agile

  • Necotrans Congo - Stagiaire Technicien Informaticien Analyste-Programmation des Systèmes d'information

    2017 - 2017

  • EEC ex SNE - Energie Electrique du Congo - Stagiaire Technicien informatique Analyse-Programmeur

    2017 - 2017 Gestion des Stocks sur Windev 18

  • Total E&P Congo - Stagiaire Technicien en Sécurité H2S ON/OFFSHORE

    2016 - 2016 Module 7 attestation de formation

  • Congo Automobile & Industrie - Stagiaire Opérateur de Maintenance Mécanique

    2016 - 2016 Planification d'un plan de Maintenance

  • ESGAE - Stagiaire Technicien Informatique Analyste-Programmeur

    2015 - 2015 Gestion des Prestations des enseignants sur Windev 15

Formations

  • Cisco Networking Academy (Cisco Networking Academy)

    Cisco Networking Academy 2018 - 2019

  • Institut UCAC-ICAM (Pointe-Noire)

    Pointe-Noire 2017 - 2018 Diplôme Licence Professionnelle Pétrole Option Instrumentation pour l'Exploitation Pétrolière

  • Institut UCAC-ICAM (Pointe-Noire)

    Pointe-Noire 2015 - 2017 Diplôme BTS Maintenance des Systèmes de Production

  • Ecole Superieure De Gestion D"adiministration Des Entreprises ESGAE (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2013 - 2015 Diplôme BTSE Informatique de Gestion

  • Université Marien NGOUABI, Faculté Des Sciences (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2012 - 2013 Pas de diplôme obtenu

  • Lycée De La Reconciliation (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2011 - 2012 Diplôme BAC Scientifique Série C

