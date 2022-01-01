Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bruno BADJI
Ajouter
Bruno BADJI
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
En poste à Hotel FLEUR DE LYS****
rue Félix Faure, Dakar
Entreprises
Centre Touristique de la Petite Côte -Mbour-SEN
- F & B Manager
1995 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Andre Michel BREGER
Christophe Athomane BADJI
Eli - Joseph BADJI
Gilbert ASSINE
Jean-Yves NDONG
Kevin NDONG