Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bruno LAGARDERE
Ajouter
Bruno LAGARDERE
President Fondateur
ELICOM
President Fondateur
Pierrelaye
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Aujourd'hui retraité
Entreprises
ELICOM
- President Fondateur
Direction générale | Pierrelaye (95220)
1981 - 2017
Installation de reseaux de radiocommunication
Co-creation reseau IDF Com , operateur 3RP et telephonie mobile
Partenaire Cegetel et SFR
AHS
- Ingenieur R&D Echographie
Cergy (95000)
1978 - 1981
RAYCHEM
- Ingenieur R&D Dpt Telecom
Cergy (95000)
1975 - 1978
SIMPLEX
- Technicien Electro Acoustique
Paris (75000)
1974 - 1975
Formations
Ecole Centrale D'Electronique
Paris
1969 - 1972
BTS
Lycée Gustave Monod
Enghien Les Bains
1966 - 1969
bac E
Réseau
Antonin ROUX
Cgpme VAL D'OISE
Daniel SCHACHINGER
Marilyn WEIL
Philippe BENAYOUN
Pierre VIENNEY
Raynald SEIGNEUR