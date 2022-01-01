Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bruno NACINOVIC
Ajouter
Bruno NACINOVIC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
International
Management
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain BONO
Alain FABRE
Cédric WIDMER
Christelle CORNEC
Corinne FAISANT
David ROHA
Nadine NACINOVIC
Olivier CEZARD
Romain SERRATORE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z