Bryan BENJAMIN (BENJAMIN BRYAN)

Benjamin Bryan is a business/financial consultant from Scotland,Uk...Currently working with AG Finance (Scotland) Limited located in United Kingdom...AG Finance Limited is an investment entity based in scotland,United Kingdom,The company have been operating with a team of seasoned investment consultants.We assist various clients and business associates in closing legitimate deals,providing advisory services and support to business people,thought leaders,government officials and expatriates on how to manage their funds while channeling them to lucrative economies.