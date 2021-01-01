Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Camille BISSON
Ajouter
Camille BISSON
COUERON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Embc distribution
- Adjoint manager de rayon
2014
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Responsable grands comptes
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Agent de comptoir
Paris
2013 - 2014
Formations
Ecofac Business School
Rennes
2011 - 2013
bts
Réseau
Anna DEMOULIN
Caroline LEMAIRE
Eric BAIER
Laura DURAND
Ludivine LONGCHAMP
Maxime DAVID
Pierre RENAUX
Sébastien LOHOU
Simon CHARREYRE