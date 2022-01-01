Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Camille JANNIN
Ajouter
Camille JANNIN
LE MANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Paie
Prospection commerciale
Recrutement
Entreprises
ZOE SERVICES
- Responsable communication
2008
GLOBAL INTERIM
- Chargée d'affaires
2014 - maintenant
Zoé Services
- Responsable d'agence
2008 - 2014
Formations
IUT De Damigny
Damigny
2007 - 2008
Licence professionnel directeur de structures de services à la personne
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
2005 - 2007
Lycée Montesquieu
Le Mans
2001 - 2005
Economique et social
Réseau
Aline DUTHEIL
Amandine FROGER
Annabelle GUET
Claire-Marie GESLAND
Didier LAMACHE-JOURDAN
Jessie DELSOL
Nadège BOMOBO
Nhat Nam TRAN
Pauline YOUDOM
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z