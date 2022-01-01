Menu

Camille LE CHEVALLIER - DAUBENTON

LE HAVRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication événementielle
Communication externe
Communication de crise
Communication institutionnelle
Conseil en communication
Communication visuelle
Communication interne
Communication online
Stratégie de communication
Marketing stratégique
Publishing
International
Édition
Chine
Publicité
Advertising
Branding
Marketing digital

Entreprises

  • BDSA - Responsable du pole digital

    2018 - maintenant

  • TEE-HEE Asia - Shanghai - Chine - Marketing and Business Development Director & Head of planning

    2014 - 2015 Head of planning: Lead the planning team and deliver brand strategies supported by
    strong insights, creative thinking and disruptive ideas, to grow our client's businesses.
    - Orchestrate all brand planning, strategic planning and analytical activities for all
    accounts within the agency.
    - Actively grow the planning and account teams abilities and skills by implementing
    formal training programs.
    - Develop new businesses and generate additional turnover with existing international
    clients.
    Clients list includes: Porsche China, L'Oreal, Stefano Ricci, Autason, Golden Farm, GSK

  • Freelance - Shanghai - Chine - Communication & Marketing Consultant

    2012 - 2014 Digital: Revamp architecture and content of a BtoB e-commerce platform, including
    being the interface between the client and the design agency.
    - Event: Worked on several events in Shanghai as Business Director - Oversee and
    manage the team, the suppliers and logistics, up to on-site management.

  • DDB Greater China Group (China, Hong-Kong, Taiwan) - Shanghai - Chine - Corporate Communications Director Greater China

    2011 - 2012 Corporate Communications Director, Greater China
    Develop, Lead and deploy marketing plan and communications strategies for DDB
    Greater China agencies (in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and DDB
    China Group's brands (DDB, Tribal DDB and RAPP).
    - Branding: Manage and implement corporate identity programs, supervise advertising,
    lead and coordinate company's events,
    - Internal communications: Write and coordinate CEO communications and
    HR/People's announcement, develop and assure implementation of DDB Greater
    China quarterly internal newsletter,
    - External communications: Profile senior management and key staff, identify
    opportunities to promote the agency with though leadership initiatives like speaking
    opportunities or by-line, schedule and help implement white papers, oversee external
    newsletter, lead groundwork of all DDB China awards submissions, lead and
    coordinate creation and production of case studies and case studies videos,
    - Digital/social media communications: Develop and maintain digital presence through
    website, social media, blogs,
    - Media relations: Develop and enhance media relationship with key local and
    international publications, Crisis Management, Media monitoring,
    - CSR: Lead and implement CSR program.

  • MindShare - Shanghai - Chine - National Marketing & PR Director, China

    2006 - 2010 National Marketing & PR Director, China
    Set up of the Marketing and PR department for Mindshare network in China
    (6 agencies: Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing and Shenzhen)
    - Marketing: Define and execute marketing plan and budgets, ensure well use of brand
    guidelines, manage and implement corporate identity programs, develop and update
    agency's credentials, oversee and update marketing proprietary tools and publications
    like media scene, research and studies, coordinate creation and production of case
    studies and case studies videos
    - Branding: Trained and assist Mindshare China network to understand and implement
    the global rebranding in 2008.
    - Internal communications: Create, plan and execute internal newsletter from CEO to
    staff, coordinate HR and senior management's communications announcement,
    - External communications: Establish and implement monthly external newsletters and
    communications to clients and prospects, manage and coordinate company's events,
    lead groundwork for all Mindshare submission to key industry and business awards,
    - Digital/social media communications: Create Mindshare China's external website
    (www.mindsharechina.com), create and define Mindshare China's intranet website's
    architecture and content,
    - Media relations: Develop and maintain media relationship with key local and
    international publications,
    - Design of artwork for all seminars/conferences organized by Mindshare and as well
    as stationeries, collaterals.

  • Havas - Business Director

    Suresnes 2004 - 2005 Lead customer account (Nestlé - Procter&Gamble): media and below-the-line
    communications,
    - Elaborate and oversee communications' strategies ;
    - Plan and supervise trade marketing and PR events. ;
    - Establish and monitor budget and margins ;
    - Follow-up production: from art design to printing control and customer's delivery.

  • 18 EDITIONS (Agence d’édition : Communication d’entreprise et magazines) - Guadeloupe - Managing Editor

    2003 - 2004 Set up of a representative office in Guadeloup ;
    - Develop business on a new territory (Major clients: Nestlé - Crédit Agricole - Air
    Caraïbes),
    - Provide strategic consulting on business communication, create magazines, define
    editorial guidelines', coordinate and supervise supplier, follow-up production and
    quality control,
    - Media sales,
    - Manage and maintain margin, quotations and budgets,
    - Weekly reporting to shareholders.

  • 18 EDITIONS (Agence d’édition : Communication d’entreprise et magazines) - La Réunion - Key account Manager

    2002 - 2003 - Customer account management: Nestlé - Heineken - Crédit Agricole (banking) - SFR
    (Telecoms),
    - Art design direction and follow-up ;
    - Supplier coordination (photographers, journalists, printing companies) ;
    - Media sales, quotations and budgets.

  • Colgate Palmolive - Sales Executive and Trade Marketing Executive

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2002 Following up on 6 months' internship
    - Supervise daily sales on the field, coordinate launching of new products, negotiate
    promotional spaces and trade marketing events.
    - Trade Marketing Executive
    Elaborate operational merchandising plans for retail outlets on Oral Care category.

Formations

  • EDC Paris Business School

    Paris La Défense 1997 - 2001 Masters Degree

    Diplômée de l’EDC PARIS BUSINESS SCHOOL. Ecole de commerce BAC+5. Diplôme reconnu et visé par le Ministère de l’Éducation Nationale.

    - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

    Graduated from a Master degree at EDC Paris (a five-year Management and Business School) with a major in Marketing.

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :