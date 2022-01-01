Camille LE CHEVALLIER - DAUBENTON

-
BDSA
- Responsable du pole digital
2018 - maintenant
-
TEE-HEE Asia - Shanghai - Chine
- Marketing and Business Development Director & Head of planning
2014 - 2015
Head of planning: Lead the planning team and deliver brand strategies supported by
strong insights, creative thinking and disruptive ideas, to grow our client's businesses.
- Orchestrate all brand planning, strategic planning and analytical activities for all
accounts within the agency.
- Actively grow the planning and account teams abilities and skills by implementing
formal training programs.
- Develop new businesses and generate additional turnover with existing international
clients.
Clients list includes: Porsche China, L'Oreal, Stefano Ricci, Autason, Golden Farm, GSK
-
Freelance - Shanghai - Chine
- Communication & Marketing Consultant
2012 - 2014
Digital: Revamp architecture and content of a BtoB e-commerce platform, including
being the interface between the client and the design agency.
- Event: Worked on several events in Shanghai as Business Director - Oversee and
manage the team, the suppliers and logistics, up to on-site management.
-
DDB Greater China Group (China, Hong-Kong, Taiwan) - Shanghai - Chine
- Corporate Communications Director Greater China
2011 - 2012
Corporate Communications Director, Greater China
Develop, Lead and deploy marketing plan and communications strategies for DDB
Greater China agencies (in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and DDB
China Group's brands (DDB, Tribal DDB and RAPP).
- Branding: Manage and implement corporate identity programs, supervise advertising,
lead and coordinate company's events,
- Internal communications: Write and coordinate CEO communications and
HR/People's announcement, develop and assure implementation of DDB Greater
China quarterly internal newsletter,
- External communications: Profile senior management and key staff, identify
opportunities to promote the agency with though leadership initiatives like speaking
opportunities or by-line, schedule and help implement white papers, oversee external
newsletter, lead groundwork of all DDB China awards submissions, lead and
coordinate creation and production of case studies and case studies videos,
- Digital/social media communications: Develop and maintain digital presence through
website, social media, blogs,
- Media relations: Develop and enhance media relationship with key local and
international publications, Crisis Management, Media monitoring,
- CSR: Lead and implement CSR program.
-
MindShare - Shanghai - Chine
- National Marketing & PR Director, China
2006 - 2010
National Marketing & PR Director, China
Set up of the Marketing and PR department for Mindshare network in China
(6 agencies: Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing and Shenzhen)
- Marketing: Define and execute marketing plan and budgets, ensure well use of brand
guidelines, manage and implement corporate identity programs, develop and update
agency's credentials, oversee and update marketing proprietary tools and publications
like media scene, research and studies, coordinate creation and production of case
studies and case studies videos
- Branding: Trained and assist Mindshare China network to understand and implement
the global rebranding in 2008.
- Internal communications: Create, plan and execute internal newsletter from CEO to
staff, coordinate HR and senior management's communications announcement,
- External communications: Establish and implement monthly external newsletters and
communications to clients and prospects, manage and coordinate company's events,
lead groundwork for all Mindshare submission to key industry and business awards,
- Digital/social media communications: Create Mindshare China's external website
(www.mindsharechina.com), create and define Mindshare China's intranet website's
architecture and content,
- Media relations: Develop and maintain media relationship with key local and
international publications,
- Design of artwork for all seminars/conferences organized by Mindshare and as well
as stationeries, collaterals.
-
Havas
- Business Director
Suresnes
2004 - 2005
Lead customer account (Nestlé - Procter&Gamble): media and below-the-line
communications,
- Elaborate and oversee communications' strategies ;
- Plan and supervise trade marketing and PR events. ;
- Establish and monitor budget and margins ;
- Follow-up production: from art design to printing control and customer's delivery.
-
18 EDITIONS (Agence d’édition : Communication d’entreprise et magazines) - Guadeloupe
- Managing Editor
2003 - 2004
Set up of a representative office in Guadeloup ;
- Develop business on a new territory (Major clients: Nestlé - Crédit Agricole - Air
Caraïbes),
- Provide strategic consulting on business communication, create magazines, define
editorial guidelines', coordinate and supervise supplier, follow-up production and
quality control,
- Media sales,
- Manage and maintain margin, quotations and budgets,
- Weekly reporting to shareholders.
-
18 EDITIONS (Agence d’édition : Communication d’entreprise et magazines) - La Réunion
- Key account Manager
2002 - 2003
- Customer account management: Nestlé - Heineken - Crédit Agricole (banking) - SFR
(Telecoms),
- Art design direction and follow-up ;
- Supplier coordination (photographers, journalists, printing companies) ;
- Media sales, quotations and budgets.
-
Colgate Palmolive
- Sales Executive and Trade Marketing Executive
Bois-Colombes
2001 - 2002
Following up on 6 months' internship
- Supervise daily sales on the field, coordinate launching of new products, negotiate
promotional spaces and trade marketing events.
- Trade Marketing Executive
Elaborate operational merchandising plans for retail outlets on Oral Care category.