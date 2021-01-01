Menu

Camille LÉTOILE

DELFT

En résumé

As a good globe-trotter, I am currently writing (in English) my final thesis (about my internship in Belgium in a Japanese company) for my French-Italian double degree. And I do it ... in the Netherlands, where I would like to find my first job in logistics (the port of Rotterdam is the gate of Europe, which better place could I find for logistics ?) or project management, so as to have time to learn better the language and enjoy this very nice country.
I am very curious, talkative, a great team player that adapts easily and I am really organized to fit all those things together.

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement

Entreprises

  • Ericsson (European Logistics Center) - Junior Project Manager

    2009 - maintenant Implementation of the costs savings and performance improvements determined in the previous position: alignment of the systems and databases for reports, change in the calculation of the parts to be purchased

  • Ericsson (European Logistics Center) - Data Analyst

    2009 - 2009 Analyses of the missed performance of deliveries and set up of regular reports. End-to-end analysis of the process of order fulfilment: identification of gaps, proposals for improvements. Creation of new working procedures.

  • Bridgestone Europe, Zaventem (Belgium) - Product Planning intern

    2008 - 2008 Revision of the procedures, policies and processes of the department responsible for the coordination of the launch of new products on the European market to make them compliant with the norm ISO 16949.
    Active support of the Product Planning team in their daily tasks and the follow-up of project for the improvement of departments coordination.

  • Procter&Gamble - Sarreguemines (France) - Logistics intern

    2006 - 2006 Assessment of the providers of the plant and creation of SLA agreements with the most important ones.
    Other auxiliary task, such as tests of softwares for safety stocks management and mapping of the supply chain for the packing items.

Formations

  • Università Degli Studi Di PADOVA (Vicenza)

    Vicenza 2006 - 2009 TIME exchange program - in Logistics

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2004 - 2009 TIME exchange program - Engineering

  • Lycée Camille Guerin

    Poitiers 2002 - 2004 MPSI,MP*

  • Lycée E. Combes (Pons)

    Pons 1999 - 2002 SVT

