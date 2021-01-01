Camille REVERDY

Ingénieur bi-diplômé, passionné par les nouvelles technologies, social et dynamique, j’adore relever les défis. Disponible dès à présent.
Mes compétences :
Web Services
Software Engineering
Project management
Android
iOS
Entreprises
Betclic
- IT Mobile Manager
2016 - maintenant
TripleFun
- CTO Backend
2014 - maintenant
Dotscreen
- Ingénieur en développement multi-écran
2013 - 2014
Careerjet
- Software Engineer
Massy2012 - 2013- Set up an environment for a social network. API, Administration and Monitoring services.
- Push notifications (C2DM, GCM, APNS)
- Email System
- Translations system
- XMPP integration
- Metrics
- MongoDB integration for Photos
- Spring and Jersey Frameworks
- Hibernate ORM
- REST api
- Debug system
- Team management using Agile Management with Android, iOS and Web developpers.
- Shared Documentation
- Subversion
Careerjet Ltd.
- Junior Android Developer
2011 - 2012
Entrepreneur
- Freelance
2008 - 2013- Webservice solutions :
* Videoconference, whiteboard, chat for online meeting solution.
* Website Administration systems for Kelprof and Panda Agency
* Security enhancement for H.Y.L.
* Development support in an existing team
- Developing iPhone and Android applications, coming with complete systems
* Team development, using Subversion
- Video complete solution workflow
* Set up a ready-to-use studio with Camera, micro, and spots for professional videos, plus editing shot videos.
- Renting Cameras
- Direction of 7 Videoclips
* From 1 to 10 people aboard technical team, and up to 80 people to manage.
* Budget Management
* Time Management
Formations
City University Of Hong Kong MsEIE (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong2010 - 2011Master of Science in Multimedia Information Technology