Camille REVERDY

PARIS

En résumé

Ingénieur bi-diplômé, passionné par les nouvelles technologies, social et dynamique, j’adore relever les défis. Disponible dès à présent.

Mes compétences :
Web Services
Software Engineering
Project management
Android
iOS

Entreprises

  • Betclic - IT Mobile Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • TripleFun - CTO Backend

    2014 - maintenant

  • Dotscreen - Ingénieur en développement multi-écran

    2013 - 2014

  • Careerjet - Software Engineer

    Massy 2012 - 2013 - Set up an environment for a social network. API, Administration and Monitoring services.
    - Push notifications (C2DM, GCM, APNS)
    - Email System
    - Translations system
    - XMPP integration
    - Metrics
    - MongoDB integration for Photos
    - Spring and Jersey Frameworks
    - Hibernate ORM
    - REST api
    - Debug system

    - Team management using Agile Management with Android, iOS and Web developpers.
    - Shared Documentation
    - Subversion

  • Careerjet Ltd. - Junior Android Developer

    2011 - 2012

  • Entrepreneur - Freelance

    2008 - 2013 - Webservice solutions :
    * Videoconference, whiteboard, chat for online meeting solution.
    * Website Administration systems for Kelprof and Panda Agency
    * Security enhancement for H.Y.L.
    * Development support in an existing team

    - Developing iPhone and Android applications, coming with complete systems
    * Team development, using Subversion

    - Video complete solution workflow
    * Set up a ready-to-use studio with Camera, micro, and spots for professional videos, plus editing shot videos.

    - Renting Cameras

    - Direction of 7 Videoclips
    * From 1 to 10 people aboard technical team, and up to 80 people to manage.
    * Budget Management
    * Time Management

Formations

  • City University Of Hong Kong MsEIE (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2010 - 2011 Master of Science in Multimedia Information Technology

  • Groupe ESEO

    Angers 2007 - 2010 Engineer

