Menu

Carine GIBOWSKI

CAGNES-SUR-MER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • D.U Readaptation Geriatrique - Faculte de medecine de Nice - Intervenant

    2013 - maintenant Psychologue : mode d'emploi
    Le syndrome post-chute
    La dépression du sujet âgé

  • PSY'Age, Association des Psychologues du Grand Age - Présidente

    2013 - maintenant http://psyage06.e-monsite.com/

  • Les Jardins D'Ines - Psychologue

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Nice (Nice)

    Nice 2008 - 2009 Master Psychologie Clinique et Gérontologie

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :