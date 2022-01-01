Carine GUILLEMIN

Eurocopter
- Head of Controlling for Global Supply Chain organisation
2012 - maintenantManaging a team of ~40 controllers in France and in Germany, the mission of head of GSC controlling is to:
Provide full visibility on Global Supply Chain (GSC) operating performance
Be a challenging business partner for Senior group executive head of GSC in terms of financial and operational performance improvement, and provide him with financial elements facilitating the decision making process
Eurocopter - EADS Group
- Manufacturing controlling
2008 - 2012
Eurocopter - EADS group
- Procurement controller
2005 - 2008
Accenture
- Management Consultant in Finance & Performance management