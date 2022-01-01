Menu

Carine GUILLEMIN

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

Entreprises

  • Eurocopter - Head of Controlling for Global Supply Chain organisation

    2012 - maintenant Managing a team of ~40 controllers in France and in Germany, the mission of head of GSC controlling is to:
    Provide full visibility on Global Supply Chain (GSC) operating performance
    Be a challenging business partner for Senior group executive head of GSC in terms of financial and operational performance improvement, and provide him with financial elements facilitating the decision making process

  • Eurocopter - EADS Group - Manufacturing controlling

    2008 - 2012

  • Eurocopter - EADS group - Procurement controller

    2005 - 2008

  • Accenture - Management Consultant in Finance & Performance management

    Paris 2000 - 2005

  • Carfos - CFO

    1998 - 2000

  • Deloitte - Financial Auditor

    Puteaux 1995 - 1998

