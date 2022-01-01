Carine JACOB

2015 - maintenantMy job consists of:
- Apprehend clients requirements and needs
- Make some mock-ups as basis for discussion
- Write some analysis documents describing the functionality requested by the client
- Being the end to end business reference between developers and client
Xpectis
- Software engineer
2007 - 2015Creation and development of EasyWay application in ASP.Net (multi-tiers, MVC, WCF, Entity framework, JQuery)
Development on FundSettle application (multi-tiers):
- first in VB6 and ASP 3
- migration of the application in ASP.Net
- new functionality either in front-end part either in back-end part in ASP.Net
Development on LoanReach application in ASP.Net with source sharing with another team
Creation of ClimateSettle application in ASP.Net
Pluzix
- Webmaster Developeur
2002 - 2007- Analyse des besoins
- Mise en place des bases de données sous SQL Serveur
- Réalisation des développements des sites en ASP.NET et ASP3
- Maintenance des différents projets